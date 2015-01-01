पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

लापरवाही:सूरजपुर से परवाणू तक हिमालयन एक्सप्रेस-वे पर लगे गंदगी के ढेर

पिंजौरएक घंटा पहले
सूरजपुर से परवाणू तक हिमालयन एक्सप्रेस-वे पर किनारे पड़ी गंदगी।
  • लोगों ने कहा-आसपास फैक्ट्रियों की गंदगी भी ट्रकों में लाकर हाईवे किनारे ही गिराई जा रही

जीरकपुर-परवाणू टीटीआर हिमालयन एक्सप्रेस हाईवे 5 पर सूरजपुर से लेकर परवाणू टीटीआर तक जगह-जगह हाईवे किनारे गंदगी के ढेर लगे हुए है। जिनमें अक्सर लावारिस पशु भी मुंह मारते रहते है। कई जगह पर तो आसपास फैक्ट्रियों का गंद भी ट्रकों में लाकर हाईवे किनारे डंप किया जाता है। सूरजपुर लाहौर घाटी के पास हाईवे किनारे तो दर्जनों ट्रालियों की गंदगी पड़ी हुई है।

एनएचएआई द्वारा फोरलेन तो बना दी गई उसके बाद हाईवे किनारे गंदगी पर कोई ध्यान नहीं दिया गया। पिंजौर, कालका व परवाणू बाईपास पर हाईवे किनारे आबादी वाले क्षेत्र में लोगों द्वारा घरों की गंदगी भी हाईवे किनारे ही गिराई जा रही है।

प्रतिदिन इस हाईवे से होकर पर्यटकों के सैकड़ों वाहन शिमला व हिमाचल की ओर जाते है जिसमें देश विदेश के पर्यटक होते है, पर्यटकों को जहां एक ओर हिमाचल जाते समय सूरजपुर के पास से पहाड़ियों के नजारे दिखाई देने लगते है। वहीं दूसरी ओर उन्हें हाईवे किनारे पड़ी गंदगी भी दिखाई देने लगती है। ऐसे में सरकार द्वारा चलाए जा रहे स्वच्छता अभियान की भी सरेआम पोल खुल रही है।

इसके अलावा पिंजौर टी पाॅइंट से लेकर परवाणू टीटीआर तक हाईवे किनारे अकसर शाम के समय शराब पीने वालों की टोलियां भी नजर आती है जिनके द्वारा खा पीकर खाली बोतलें व बाकी खाली लिफाफे व प्लेटें वहीं गिरा देते है।

गंदगी गिराने वालों पर होगी कार्यवाई:

हिमालयन एक्सप्रेस के जीएम गगन शर्मा ने बताया कि वैसे उनके लोग बाईपास पर पट्रोलिंग करते रहते है। रात के अंधेरे में फैक्टरी वाले चोरी छिपे हाईवे किनारे गंदगी गिरा देते है। जगह-जगह बोर्ड लगाकर भी ऐसे लोगों को चेतावनी दी जाएगी।

अगर कोई भी गंदगी गिराता पकड़ा गया तो उसके खिलाफ कार्रवाई भी करेंगे। इसके अलावा जहां रोड कट पर एक्सीडेंट हो रहे है। उसे चैक करवाएंगे। समस्या हल के लिए जो भी करना होगा वो करेंगे।

हाईवे पर रोड किनारे चोरी छिपे गिराई जा रही गंदगी से जहां पर इसमें उठने वाली बदबू से रोड पर चलने वाले वाहन सवारों को परेशानी हो रही है। वहीं दूसरी ओर इस गंदगी में मुंह मारने वाले लावारिस पशुओं से भी वाहनों को खतरा बना रहता है, अकसर लावारिस पशु आपस में लड़ने लगते है और अचानक सड़क पर आ जाते है।

ऐसे में कई बार रोड पर सड़क हादसे भी हो चुके हैं। इस पर अगर जल्द कोई गंभीरता से कदम नहीं उठाया तो जानलेवा हादसे भी हो सकते है। -संजीव कपिल, स्थानीय निवासी।

हाईवे किनारे कई जगह पर तो पिंजौर-कालका नगर परिषद क्षेत्र की आबादी का कुड़ा, करकट व होटलों का गंद भी रोड किनारे गिराया हुआ देखा जा सकता है। सुबह-सुबह अकसर हाईवे किनारे पहाड़ियों के पास लोग स्वस्थ रहने के लिए स्वच्छ हवा में सैर करने के लिए जाते है परंतु रोड़ किनारे गिराई जा रही गदंगी के कारण उन्हें दूषित वातावरण ही मिलता है। -रघुबीर सोढी, प्रधान नंबरदार एसोसिएशन

