आरोप:नगर परिषद में अवैध निर्माण न गिराने पर विकलांग बुजुर्ग ने डीटीपी की कार्रवाई पर उठाए सवाल

डीटीपी द्वारा दिए गए जवाब की कापी दिखाते हुए विकलांग पिता व बेटा।
  • कमेटी के सदस्य ने क्षेत्र में जनता पर अफसरशाही हावी का लगाया आरोप

पिछले करीब एक साल से ज्यादा हो गए जिला नगर योजनाकार विभाग (डीटीपी) पचंकूला द्वारा कालका हल्के में अर्बन एरिया एक्ट 1975 की धारा 7(1) की उल्लंघना के तहत अभी तक दर्जनों जगहों पर अवैध निर्माण गिराए गए है। कई जगह पर तो तीन से चार बार भी तोड़-फोड़ की गई। हर बार डीटीपी द्वारा उक्त एक्ट के तहत कार्रवाई करने के बारे में कहा जाता था, यही कार्रवाई पिंजौर क्षेत्र के नगर परिषद एरिया में भी कई जगह पर की गई।

गांव टगरा कलीराम निवासी विकलांग बुजुर्ग विधि चंद ने नगर परिषद एरिया में डीटीपी की कार्रवाई को लेकर बड़ा सवाल उठाते हुए कहा कि उनकी लगभग 4 बिस्वा जमीन कुछ लोगों द्वारा धोखे से दबा ली गई और प्लाटिंग का काम शुरू कर दिया गया, उन्होंने बताया कि मेरा बेटा राम चौधरी भी विकलांग है जोकि व्हील चेयर पर है।

उन्होंने अपनी जमीन छुड़वाने के लिए जिला नगर योजनाकार विभाग को पत्र लिखकर कहा कि उनकी जमीन व उसके साथ लगती जमीन पर अवैध निर्माण किया जा रहा है इसलिए वहां पर कार्रवाई की जाए परंतु कोई कार्रवाई नहीं हुई उसके बाद उन्होंने यह मांग डीटीपी डायरेक्टर से की जहां पर उन्होंने डीटीपी पचंकूला के अधिकारियों को बुलवाकर कार्रवाई के आदेश दिए परंतु उन्होंने अपना पल्ला झाड़ते हुए नगर परिषद कालका को लिखा कि मौजा टगरा कलीराम का राजस्व रिकाॅर्ड तहसील कालका से प्राप्त कर लिया गया।

प्रस्तावित स्थल पर अर्बन एरिया एक्ट 1975 की धारा 7(1) की उल्लंघना नहीं बनती है। वर्णित स्थल नगर परिषद कालका में पड़ता है इसलिए अवैध निर्माण के विरूद्व कार्रवाई नगर परिषद व कालका द्वारा की जानी है। विधिचंद ने कहा कि अगर नगर परिषद में डीटीपी की अवैध निर्माण गिराने की कार्रवाई नहीं बनती तो पिंजौर व कालका नगर परिषद में अब तक दर्जनों बार अवैध निर्माण गिराए गए है वो गलत थे।

उधर ग्रवेंसी कमेटी पचंकूला के सदस्य गुरदेव सिंह लोहगढ़ ने डीटीपी की इस कार्यवाई पर सवाल उठाते हुए कहा कि क्षेत्र की जनता पर अफसरशाही हावी होने के कारण आम जनता नुकसान उठा रही है। कहा कि उक्त एक्ट पिंजौर में भी लागू होता है और डीटीपी द्वारा दिए अपने लेटर के जवाब के मुताबिक तो पिंजौर में भी नगर परिषद के अंर्तगत अब डीटीपी की कोई कार्रवाई नहीं बनती।

उधर जब इस बारे में बात करने के लिए डीटीपी पचंकूला लत्ता हुड्डा को कई बार फोन किया गया तो उन्होंने फोन ही नहीं उठाया। उसके बाद उन्हें सोशल मीडिया पर भी जानकारी देने के बारे में कहा गया परंतु उन्होंने उस पर भी कोई जवाब नहीं दिया।

