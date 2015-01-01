पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

धोखाधड़ी:ओएलएक्स पर दी बाइक बेचने की एड, ट्रायल का बहाना बनाकर हुआ रफूचक्कर

पिंजौर2 घंटे पहले
इलाके में एक युवक को ओएलएक्स में एपनी मोटरसाइकिल को बेचने की ऐड डालना तब महंगा पड़ गया जब मोटरसाइकिल का ट्रायल लेने के बहाने व्यक्ति उसकी बाइक लेके रफूचक्कर हो गया। पुलिस को दी जानकारी में जसविंदर गुलेरिया निवासी धर्मपुर, घाटीवाला का रहने वाला है और मूल रूप से हिमाचल प्रदेश का रहने वाला है।

उसने बताया कि उसने अपनी एक डूएक 390 मोटरसाइकिल नंबर HP40C4984 बेचने के लिए गत माह ओएलेक्स पर बेचने के लिए डाली हुई थी। जसविंद्र ने बताया के जिसके बाद दिनांक 6 दिसंबर को मेरे मोबाइल नंबर पर मोबाइल नंबर 8091013096 का फोन आया और उसने अपना नाम प्रवीन कुमार बताया और कहा की मैंने आपके मोटरसाइकिल की ऐड ओएलएक्स पर देखी थी और मैं आपकी बाइक खरीदना चाहता हूं ।

उसके बाद मेरी उसके इस नंबर से कई बार बातचीत हुई। दिनांक 9 दिसंबर को फोन आया की वह आज बाइक खरीदने आ रहा है और मुझे मल्ला मोड़ पिंजौर मिलो। जिसके बाद समय करीब 2 बजे दोपहर को एक छोटे कद व सावले रंग का नौजवान लड़का मुझे मल्ला मोड पिंजौर मिला। उसने मुझे अपना नाम प्रवीन बताया और कहा की मैं ये बाइक खरीदना चाहता हूं।

जिसके बाद मैं उसे ट्रायल के लिए मैंने हाईवे से बैठाकर मल्ला मोड़ से कालका की और चल पड़ा। जसविंद्र ने बताया जब हम मैने हाईवे से कालका शहर को जाने वाले कट पर पहुंचे तो उस नौजवान लड़के ने मुझे कहा की वह बाइक को खुद चला कर देखना चाहता है।

जिसके बाद मैं बाइक से उतर गया और मैंने अपनी बाइक उस लड़के को चलाने के लिए दे दी और वह युवक बाइक लेकर परवाणू की तरफ चला गया जो काफी समय इंतजार करने के बाद भी वह नौजवान लड़का मेरी बाइक लेकर वापस नहीं आया और जब मैंने उसके मोबाइल पर संपर्क करना चाहा तो मोबाइल नंबर भी बंद आ रहा था।

इसके बाद उसने आकर इसकी शिकायत थाना पिंजौर में की जिसके बाद पुलिस ने पीड़ित के बयान पर मामला दर्ज कर आगे की जांच शुरू कर दी है।

