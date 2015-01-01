पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

शिलान्यास:कई सालों से जर्जर हालत हिमशिखा-विराटनगर मेन रोड का एक महीने से नहीं शुरू हो पाया काम

पिंजौर6 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
हिमशिखा विराटनगर रोड की कारेपटिंग का रुका हुआ काम।
  • कहा- पूर्व भाजपा नेताओं ने रोड के काम किया था शिलान्यास

पिंजौर नगर परिषद के अंर्तगत पड़ने वाली हिमशिखा से विराटनगर की मेन रोड जो पिछले कई सालों से जर्जर हालत होने के कारण प्रतिदिन इस पर चलने वाले हजारों लोगों को परेशानी हो रही थी। लंबे समय से चली आ रही लोगों की मांग पर रोड की कारपेटिंग का काम एक महीने पूर्व ही शुरू हुआ था।

जिसको लेकर लोगों में खुशी की लहर दौड़ गई थी परंतु काम शुरू होने के दो दिन बाद ही रोड के काम को वन विभाग द्वारा रुकवा दिया गया। विभाग ने रोड के लिए बनाए जा रहे नाले का काम बंद करवा दिया गया था। रुके हुए काम को देखकर स्थानीय लोगों में अब रोष है।

पिछले करीब एक महीने से रुके हुए काम को लेकर स्थानीय लोगों में रोष है। स्थानीय पूर्व पार्षद जगमोहन धीमान ने कहा कि लोगों की पुरजोर मांग पर जब काम शुरू हुआ तो उस समय इसका शिलान्यास करके वाहवाई लुटने नेता तो पहुंच गए थे परंतु अब इस काम को रुके हुए करीब एक महीना हो गया अब इसकी सुध लेने के लिए कोई भी नहीं आ रहा।

काॅलोनी के पूर्व पार्षद हरबंस लाल ने कहा कि लंबे समय से जर्जर हालत 2 किमी लबी रोड में हजारों गड्‌ढे है, रोड पर अकसर दोपहिया वाहनों का संतुलन बिगड़ने से दुर्घटनाएं हो रही है। सुबह और शाम सैकड़ों स्थानीय लोग इस रोड पर सैर करते थे परंतु रोड़ की हालत खराब होने से उन्हे भी परेशानी हो रही है।

बरसात में तो सड़क के गड्ढे पानी से भर जाते है जिसमें सड़क का पता ही नहीं लगता। लंबे समय से पूरी रोड को बनाने में विभाग असर्मथता दिखाता आ रहा था। उधर हिमशिखा रेजिडेंस वेलफेयर एसोसिएशन के प्रधान रघुबीर सोढी ने कहा कि रोड की जर्जर हालत को ठीक करवाने के लिए विधानसभा स्पीकर ज्ञानचंद गुप्ता से भी मिल चुके थे।

पिछले कई सालों से विभाग द्वारा इस रोड के गड्‌ढे भरकर पैच वर्क करके केवल औपचारिकता ही निभाई जाती थी जबकि इस रोड को नया बनाया जाना चाहिए था। रोड को सीमेंट वाली बनाने की भी मांग की गई थी ताकि लंबे समय तक सड़क खराब न हो सके। कहा कि काम को रुके हुए करीब एक महीना हो गया परंतु अभी तक विभाग द्वारा इस पर कोई कार्रवाई नहीं की जा रही।

हिमशिखा काॅलोनी निवासी पूर्व ब्लाॅक कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष नरेश मान ने कहा कि जनहित का काम सरकार के आदेश पर सरकारी विभाग द्वारा ही शुरू किया गया है। अब इसे सरकार के ही वन विभाग द्वारा इसे रुकवाकर जनहित कार्यो में बाधा डालने का काम किया जा रहा है।

जो हमारी पुरानी सड़क है उसके दोनों ओर तीन फीट जगह लाइटें आदि लगाने के लिए होती है, बरमें मिलाकर हमारी करीब 42 फीट जगह बनती है, बरम से आगे नाला बनाने के लिए वन विभाग से अनुमति मांगी गई है जैसे ही अनुमति मिल जाएगी तो काम शुरू हो जाएगा। -रशिद खान, जेई, पीडब्ल्यूडी

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंलगातार 17वें दिन 40 हजार से कम केस आए, तीन दिन में कुल केस एक करोड़ के पार हो सकते हैं - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज धार्मिक संबंधी कार्यों में व्यस्तता बनी रहेगी। समान विचारधारा के वाले किसी व्यक्ति से संपर्क करना आपके लिए प्रसन्नता दायक रहेगा। तथा जीवन स्तर को सुधारने के लिए सिद्धांत वादी तथा व्यापक दृ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें