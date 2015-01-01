पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

नियमों की अनदेखी:सरकार और प्रशासन की अनदेखी से हिमशिखा वासी सुविधाओं को तरसे

पिंजौरएक घंटा पहले
कौशल्या डैम के ऊपर से नहीं बना अभी तक रास्ता।
  • 8 साल में भी रायतन को नहीं मिल पाया कौशल्या डैम से रास्ता

नगर परिषद में पड़ने वाली हिमशिखा काॅलोनी में सुविधाओं का आभाव है। लंबे समय से यहां के लोग सुविधाओं के लिए तरस रहे हंै। काॅलोनी में करीब 1200 से ज्यादा घर है। पिंजौर क्षेत्र की यह पोश काॅलोनी मानी जाती है। परंतु सरकार व प्रशासन की अनदेखी के कारण लोगों को सुविधाएं नहीं मिल पा रही।

8 साल में डैम से नहीं मिला रास्ता: 2008 में पिंजौर कौशल्या नदी पर अरबों की लागत से डैम का काम शुरू हुआ था। उस समय हिमशिखा काॅलोनी समेत रायतन क्षेत्र के सैकड़ों गांवों को डैम के ऊपर से रास्ता देने की बात कहकर सरकार द्वारा लोगों को खुश किया गया था। परंतु आज करीब 8 साल होने के बावजूद भी न तो पहले कांग्रेस सरकार न ही अब भाजपा की सरकार डैम के ऊपर से रास्ता दे पाई है।

स्थानीय पूर्व पार्षद जगमोहन धीमान ने बताया कि पहले तो डैम के ऊपर से कच्चे रास्ते पर दोपहिया वाहन या फिर कार लेकर चले जाते थे परंतु अब तो इतनी ज्यादा सुरक्षा बढ़ा दी कि पैदल तक जाना मुश्किल हो गया है। उन्होंने बताया कि डैम बनने के बाद सरकार ने इस पर आगे कोई भी कार्रवाई नहीं की।

अगर डैम के ऊपर से रास्ता खोल दिया जाए तो हिमशिखा काॅलोनी वासी समेत क्षेत्र के हजारों लोगों को करीब 7 किमी लंबा सफर कम हो जाएगा। पूर्व पार्षद हरबंस लाल ने बताया कि काॅलोनी में कहने को पार्क बने हुए है परंतु उनकी मैंटीनेंस पर कोई ध्यान नहीं दिया जा रहा जिससे उनकी हालत दयदीय है।

इसके अलावा काॅलोनी में एक सामुदाय केंद्र है जिस पर लोगों की मांग पर राज्य सभा मेंबर कुमारी शैल्जा ने अपने कोष से 11 लाख रुपए दिए थे। उस राशि के लगने के बाद नगर निगम एक भी ईंट तक नहीं लगा पाया जिससे समुदाय केंद्र की हालत हो रही है।

महिलाएं सुरक्षित नहीं

काॅलोनी की महिला सामाजिक कार्यकर्ता मोनिका मान ने बताया कि शाम के समय महिलाएं घरों से निकलने से भी डरती है क्योंकि काॅलोनी में जगह-जगह पर लड़कों के झुंड खड़े होते हैं। यहां पर कई महिलाओं के साथ चेन स्नैचिंग के मामले हो चुके है। उन्होंने बताया कि उनके साथ भी चेन स्नैचिंग की वारदात हो चुकी है। काॅलोनी में एक पुलिस चौकी होनी चाहिए व पुलिस सुबह शाम काॅलोनी गश्त करे।

लावारिस पशुओं से परेशानी: काॅलोनी निवासी तरनजीत सिंह गुलाटी ने बताया कि काॅलोनी व आसपास एरिया में लावारिस पशुओं की संख्या भी दिन प्रतिदिन बढ़ रही है। अकसर रात के समय इनसे यहां पर कई हादसे हो चुके है। इसके अलावा गलियों में भी लोगों को इनसे खतरा बना रहता है।

