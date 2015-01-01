पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

परेशानी का सामना:नगर परिषद के ढीले रवैये के कारण गलियों में घर के रैंप बढ़ाकर हो रहे अवैध कब्जे

पिंजौर5 घंटे पहले
गली में रैंप बढ़ाकर किए अवैध कब्जे व गली में ही लगा बिजली का पोल।
  • लोगों को गलियों से वाहन निकालने में हो रही काफी परेशानी

पिंजौर में 14 साल तक नगर पालिका और 10 साल तक नगर निगम का दर्जा रहा परंतु इन 24 सालों में न तो नगरपालिका न ही नगर निगम द्वारा सरकारी जमीन से अवैध कब्जे खाली करवा पाया, इनकी अनदेखी के कारण आज शहर में हालात ऐसे हो चुके हैं कि अधिकतर गलियों में लोगों द्वारा घरों के रैंप बढ़ाकर गलियों में ही अवैध कब्जे कर लिए गए है।

जिस कारण लोगों को गलियों में से अपने वाहन निकालने भी मुश्किल होते है। कुछ ऐसा ही नजारा पिंजौर नगर परिषद के अंतर्गत पड़ने बिटना रोड पर रानीवाला बाग के पास बनी काॅलोनी की गलियों में देखा जा सकता है जहां पर गलियों की चौड़ाई करीब 17 फीट है।

परंतु उसमें कुछ घरों द्वारा रैंप बनाकर करीब 4 फीट तक कब्जे करके लोगों का निकलना तक मुश्किल कर दिया गया है। अगर किसी ने गली में कोई मकान बनाना हो तो उसके मैटेरियल ले जाने के लिए ट्रक या टिपर आदि का निकलना भी मुश्किल हो गया है।

स्थानीय ममता ठाकुर, बलवान सिंह आदि ने बताया कि एक तो जिस समय प्लाट काटे गए उस समय गलियों की चौड़ाई करीब 17 फीट ही छोड़ी गई। ऊपर से कुछ लोगों द्वारा उसमें भी रैंप बनाकर उसमें करीब 4 से 5 फीट तक कब्जे कर लिए गए है जिससे गली में वाहन तक ले जाना मुश्किल हो जाता है।

उधर बिजली विभाग द्वारा बिजली का पोल भी गली में ही लगा दिया गया जिस कारण आने जाने में ओर ज्यादा मुश्किल हो गई। बिजली विभाग द्वारा जब बिजली का पोल लगाया जा रहा था उस समय कुछ लोगों ने घरों के साथ व सामने पोल लगने पर ऐतराज किया तो विभाग ने गली में ही पोल लगा दिया।

लोगों ने कहा कि अगर गली में से कोई सामान के साथ बड़ा वाहन लेकर आता है तो जिन लोगों के गली में रैंप है वो रैंप टूटने की बात कहकर लड़ने लगते है। गलियों में ज्यादातर अतिक्रमण धर्मपुर काॅलोनी, रत्तपुर काॅलोनी, विश्वकर्मा काॅलोनी, सैनी मोहल्ला, वैरागी मोहल्ला और भीमा देवी काॅलोनी आदि में है।

स्थानीय लोगों ने कहा कि प्राप्ट्री डीलर प्लाट काटकर बेचकर निकल जाते है और उधर बिल्डर मकान बनाकर बेचकर चले जाते है, परंतु जब वहां पर आगे-आगे लोग मकान बनाने शुरू करते है तो सारी परेशानी उन्हें भुगतनी पड़ती है। सुरक्षा के हिसाब से मकान के आगे और पीछे खाली जगह छोड़नी होती है।

परंतु यहां पर ज्यादातर मकानों के आगे जगह ही नहीं छोड़ी जा रही, ऊपर से पहली मंजिल का लेंटर भी गली में ही निकाल दिया जाता है जिससे बड़े वाहनों को निकलने में मुश्किल होती है। शहर की ज्यादा गलियों में लोगों के घरों के लेंटर करीब 3 फीट आगे तक बढ़े हुए है। लोगों ने कहा कि संबंधित विभाग के अधिकारी अपने आफिस में बैठकर ही डेवलपमेंट फीस आदि जमा करवाकर नक्शे पास कर देते है।

वो कभी भी मौका देखने नहीं आते, जिससे बेखौफ लोग अपनी मनमर्जी से ही मकान बना लेते है, इसके अलावा जब भी गलियां बन रही होती है उस समय भी कोई इंजिनियरिंग विंग का अधिकारी मौके पर आकर चैक नहीं करता, अगर वो चैक करे तो गलियों में कोई भी अवैध कब्जे न हो।

शहर में गलियों के अंदर रैंप बनाकर या फिर किसी भी तरह से अवैध कब्जे करके आवाजाई प्रभावित करना गैरकानूनी है, इसे चैक करवाया जाएगा जहां पर भी लोगों को अवैध कब्जों के कारण आवाजाई में परेशानी हो रही है वहां पर कब्जे तुड़वाकर जगह खाली करवाई जाएगी। दर्शन कुमार, बिल्डिंग इंस्पेक्टर, नगर परिषद।

