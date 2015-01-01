पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

निर्माण कार्य रुका:10 साल में नगर निगम ने शहर को दिया अधर में लटका एक पार्क

पिंजौर2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
अधर में लटके पार्क में पौधरोपण के दौरान लगे पौधे गायब केवल पटियां ही बची।
  • लोगों ने कहा- पार्क न होने से बच्चे गलियों में खेलने का मजबूर, समस्या का समाधान हो

पिछले 10 सालों में पिंजौर-कालका में नगर निगम का दर्जा रहा परंतु निगम के कार्यकाल में क्षेत्र का विकास किसी पचांयत के बराबर भी नहीं हो पाया। इन 10 सालों में शहर के लोग मूलभूत सुविधाओं के लिए ही तरसते रहे। बड़ी हैरानी की बात है कि नगर निगम पिंजौर शहर को इन 10 सालों में केवल एक ही पार्क दे पाया।

वो भी अधूरा, शहर की पीर मसाला काॅलोनी में सरकारी नाले के पास नगर निगम द्वारा पार्क बनाने के लिए चारदिवारी करके उस जगह को पार्क का नाम देकर उस समय कालका की विधायक रही लतिका शर्मा ने उस अधूरे पार्क का आनन-फानन में उद्घाटन भी कर दिया गया, उद्घघाटन के बाद न तो उस पार्क की उस समय रही विधायक लतिका शर्मा ने न ही नगर निगम के अधिकारियों ने कोई सुध ली।

आज हालात यह हो गए कि पार्क जहां पर पेड़, पौधे, घास व फूल आदि होने चाहिए थे वहां पर वो पौधे भी नहीं दिखाई दे रहे जो उद्घाटन के समय मुख्यअतिथि से पार्क में पौधरोपण के दौरान लगवाए गए थे आज वहां पर केवल पौधरोपण करने वालों के नाम की पट्टी ही बची है वो टूटी हुई है।

नगर निगम द्वारा बनाए इस अधूरे पार्क में कोई भी बच्चों के लिए झूला, बैठने का बैंच या फिर रात के लिए कोई भी लाइट की सुविधा तक नहीं है। आसपास के लोगों ने खुद पैसे खर्च करके पार्क में बालीवाॅल के लिए पोल लगाकर नेट लगवाया है।

नगर निगम द्वारा लाखों रुपए खर्च करके पार्क में एक चौकीदार के लिए कमरा व शौचालय बनवाया था उसकी हालत भी इतनी बुरी है कि शौचालय अंदर से पूरी तरह टुटा हुआ है, सारा सामान टूट गया और टुटियां भी गायब हो गई, इसके अलावा उसमें कोई भी पानी तक की भी कोई सुविधा नहीं है, आसपास रहने वाले लोगों ने बताया कि इस जर्जर हालत शौचालय में रात के समय कुछ नशेड़ी लोग आकर नशा करते है, ऐसे में बच्चों को भी पार्क में भेजने से डर लगता है।

पूर्व उपाध्यक्ष नगरपालिका अमरचंद धीमान ने नगर निगम की कार्यशैली पर सवाल उठाते हुए कहा कि नगर निगम का दर्जा मिलने के बाद जो नगरपालिका द्वारा काम करवाए जा रहे थे उसके बराबर भी काम नहीं हो पाए, निगम में इतना ज्यादा बजट होने के बावजूद भी अधिकारी शहर वासियों को पार्क की सुविधा नहीं दे पाए, जो एक बनाया वो भी अधुरा उसमें भी सरकार का पैसा बर्बाद कर दिया जिसका अभी तक जनता को कोई लाभ नहीं हुआ।

पहले नगर निगम नगर परिषद द्वारा मकान बनाने से पहले नक्शा पास करवाने व डेवलपमेंट चार्ज जमा करवाए जाते है परंतु डेवलपमेंट में पार्क की सुविधा भी आती है उसे भी पूरा करना नप की जिम्मेवारी है। आज शहर में कहीं भी खाली जगह नहीं है जहां पर बच्चे खेलकूद सकें उन्हें मजबूरन गलियो में ही खेलना पड़ता है जहां पर उन्हे हर समय वहां पर वाहनों की आवाजाई का खतरा बना रहता है। नप को जल्द कार्रवाई करके पार्कों को बनाना चाहिए। - शास्त्री सीता राम शुक्ला, स्थानीय निवासी।

इस बारे में बात करने के लिए जब एसडीओ रविंद्र मलिक से बात की गई तो उन्होंने कहा कि वो हॉस्पिटल हैं इसलिए इस बारे में जेई संदीप से बात कर लो जब जेई संदीप को फोन किया गया तो उनका फोन बंद था, उसके बाद जेई जतिन भारद्वाज को फोन किया गया तो उन्होंने फोन ही नहीं उठाया।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंटीम इंडिया को चाहिए ऑलराउंडर; कृषि मंत्री ने दिखाया भास्कर और अमृतसर से दिल्ली पहुंचे हजारों किसान - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- लोगों की परवाह ना करके अपनी योग्यता अनुसार मन मुताबिक कार्यों पर ध्यान केंद्रित रखें। आपको अवश्य ही कोई उपलब्धि हासिल होगी। सामाजिक दायरा बढ़ेगा तथा रुकी हुई पेमेंट बगैराह आने से राहत महसूस हो...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें