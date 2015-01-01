पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

लापरवाही से बढ़े हादसें:गोरखनाथ के टिल्ले के पास पुलिया की रेलिंग टूटने से हो रहे सड़क हादसे

पिंजौरएक घंटा पहले
हाईवे पर गोरखनाथ के टिल्ले के पास सड़क किनारे से रेलिंग गायब यहीं हो रहे हादसे।
  • कई बार हादसे के बावजूद भी एनएचएआई ने नहीं की कोई कार्रवाई, हाईवे पर बने पुलों की रेलिंग टूटी हुई

पिंजौर-नालागढ़ हाईवे क्षेत्र का सबसे ज्यादा वाहनों से व्यस्त रहने वाला रोड है जहां पर प्रतिदिन करीब 40 हजार से ज्यादा वाहनों का आगमन होता है। हिमाचल के बद्वी, बरोटीवाला व नालागढ़ में सैकड़ों कारखानों में जाने वाले वाहन इसी रोड से होकर जाते है। यह हाईवे वाहनों के लिए अब सुरक्षित नहीं रहा, काफी समय से हाईवे एनएचएआई की अनदेखी के कारण यहां पर सड़क हादसे बढ़े है।

हाईवे पर गोरखनाथ के टिल्ले के पास एक छोटी सी पुलिया है जिसकी एक किनारे से पूरी की पूरी रेलिंग ही गायब हो चुकी है। जिससे वाहनों के लिए सड़क किनारे पर कोई भी सुरक्षा नहीं है। जहां पर पुलिया बनी हुई है। वहां से नदी का पानी आता है। गत माह बरसात में नदी में इतना ज्यादा पानी आया कि सड़क का किनारा भी नहीं दिखाई दिया जिस कारण सड़क पार कर रहे ट्रक सड़क किनारे उतरकर पलट गए।

एक महीने में दो ट्रक पलटे और करीब आधा दर्जन दोपहिया वाहन व दो कारें पलट चुकी हैं। हालांकि इसमें कोई जान का नुकसान नहीं हुआ जबकि वाहन पूरी तरह से क्षतिग्रस्त हो गए। उस समय स्थानीय लोगों ने एनएचएआई के प्रति रोष जताकर इस पर बड़ा पुल बनवाने के लिए मांग की थी। संबंधित विभाग ने पुल तो दूर सड़क किनारे पुलिया पर तो रेलिंग लगनी थी उसे भी नहीं लगाया।

स्थानीय विजय शर्मा, सुनील कुमार और राकेश ने बताया कि गोरखनाथ के पास हाईवे की सड़क का कुछ हिस्सा नीचे है, अकसर बरसात में यहां पर इतना ज्यादा पानी आ जाता है कि पानी सड़क के ऊपर से होकर जाने लगता है। ऐसे में सड़क भी नहीं दिखाई देती जिस कारण उस समय वाहन अंदाजा लगाकर ही यहां से सड़क पार करते है।

जिससे सड़क के किनारे कोई भी रेलिंग न होने के कारण वाहन नीचे उतरकर पलट जाते है। रात के समय तो बहुत ही ज्यादा खतरा रहता है क्योंकि सामने से लाइट पड़नेे से व रेलिंग न होने पर वाहन नदी में उतर जाता है, सड़क कहां तक है इसके लिए सड़क किनारे कोई भी पीली या सफेद पट्टी भी नहीं लगाई गई।

लोगों ने बताया कि वैसे तो सड़क के नीचे बनी पानी निकासी की जगह भी अब पूरी तरह से बंद हो चुकी है जिस कारण पानी सड़क के ऊपर से निकलकर जाता है। कहां कि इसका समाधान केवल यहां पर बड़ा पुल बनने पर ही होगा।

करीब एक दर्जन पुलों की रेलिंग टूटी हुई

पिंजौर-नालागढ़ हाईवे पर सड़क हादसों में लगातार बढ़ोतरी हो रही है। रोड पर वाहनों की संख्या पहले से कई गुना ज्यादा हो चुकी है परंतु सड़क की चौड़ाई अभी तक केवल टूलेन ही है जबकि ट्रैफिक फोरलेन के बराबर हो चुका है। इसके अलावा पिंजौर से करीब नालागढ़ तक हाईवे पर छोटे बड़े करीब एक दर्जन पुल है जिनमें से अधिकतर पुलों की सड़क किनारे लगी रेलिंग टूटी हुई है।

जिस पर कभी भी वाहन नीचे गिर सकता है। रेलिंग न होने के कारण अभी तक कई जगह पुल से नीचे वाहन गिर भी चुके है। फिर भी एनएचएआई इस पर कोई ध्यान नहीं दे रहा। हाईवे पर टूटी रेलिंग के बारे में एनएच के अधिकारी पहले ही कह चुके है कि उनके पास पिंजौर से बसौंला के पास एरोड्रम तक का रोड है।

उसके आगे एनएचएआई प्रोजेक्ट डायरेक्टर शिमला के पास है, उसे ठीक करवाना उन्हीं का काम है।

