विरोध:फरवरी में हटाए गए कर्मियों को ड्यूटी पर न लेने पर सफाई कर्मी हड़ताल पर

पिंजौर2 घंटे पहले
सफाई कर्मचारी सरकार और विभाग के खिलाफ नारेबाजी करते हुए
  • मांगें पूरी न करने के विरोध में केंद्र व प्रदेश सरकार के खिलाफ की नारेबाजी

गत फरवरी माह में हटाए गए कर्मचारियों को वापस ड्यूटी में न लेने के विरोध में नगर परिषद पिंजौर के सभी सफाई कर्मियों ने पिंजौर-कालका मेन रोड पर फॉरेस्ट के सामने प्रदेश व केंद्र सरकार के खिलाफ जमकर नारेबाजी की और काम बंद करके हड़ताल भी की गई।

कर्मियों ने बताया कि उन्होंने लाॅकडाउन के दौरान अपनी जान जोखिम में डालकर शहर में सफाई व्यवस्था का पूरा ध्यान रखा था। परंतु सरकार और निगम ने उनकी मांगें न मानकर उनके साथ धोखा किया। उन्होंने बताया कि उनकी मुख्य मांगें हटाए गए कर्मियों को ड्यूटी पर वापस लेने के बारे, नगर निगम पंचकूला में जनसंख्या के आधार पर पोस्ट सृजित की जाए।

कोरोना काल मे लाॅकडाउन के दौरान तीन महीने का काटा गया वेतन दिया जाए, निगम में पे रोल के कर्मियों को एक से सात तारीख तक वेतन दिया जाए, पंचकूला निगम में सभी सफाई कर्मियों को कोरोना काल के दौरान सरकार द्वारा दी जाने वाली सुविधाएं जोखिम भत्ता, निगम में कार्यरत सभी प्रकार की विंगों जे कर्मियों को नया डीसी रेट 2020-2021 के तहत दिया जाए।

