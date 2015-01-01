पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

विरोध प्रदर्शन:शैलजा ने कहा -भाजपा सरकार के तुगलकी फरमान जनता को धरनों पर बैठने के लिए कर रहे मजबूर

पिंजौर5 घंटे पहले
कुमारी शैलजा धरने पर संबोधित करते हुए।
  • धरने पर बैठी एसो. के 14वें दिन प्रदेश कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष पहुंची समर्थन देने

बुधवार को धरनास्थल पर प्रदेश कांग्रेस की अध्यक्ष कुमारी शैलजा एसोसिएशन को धारा 7ए के खिलाफ समर्थन देने पहुंची उनके साथ कालका विधायक प्रदीप चौधरी, पूर्व विधायक रामकिशन गुज्जर, कांग्रेस महिला मोर्चा प्रदेश अध्यक्ष सुधा भारद्वाज भी मौजूद थी।

धारा 7ए के खिलाफ एसो. के समर्थन करते हुए प्रदेशाध्यक्ष कुमारी शैलजा ने सभी को सम्बोधित करते हुए कहा कि प्रदेश की भाजपा सरकार के तुगलकी फरमान ही जनता को धरणो पर बैठने के लिए मजबूर कर रहे है, इस क्षेत्र में धारा 7ए की कोई भी जरूरत नही थी परंतु सरकार ने इसे जबरन लगाकर यहां की जनता से उनका रोजगार छीनने का काम किया है।

एक तो पहले ही भाजपा की सरकार ने एचएमटी ट्रेक्टर बंद करके लोगों से रोजगार छीन लिया था शैलजा ने कहा कि प्रदेश में गठबंधन सरकार ने जनता के साथ धोखा किया है क्योंकि 2019 के चुनाव में प्रदेश की जनता ने भाजपा के खिलाफ अपना मत देकर सरकार को सत्ता से हटाया था।

उन्होंने कहा कि वो धारा 7ए की कड़े शब्दों में निंदा करती है और वो इसके बारे में मुख्यमंत्री मनोहर लाल से भी मिलेंगी। अगर फिर भी कोई समाधान नहीं हुआ तो इसके लिए हम एसो. के साथ कोर्ट में भी जाने को तैयार रहेंगे।

इस मौके पर कालका विधायक प्रदीप चौधरी ने लाेगों को संबोधित किया। इस मौके पर पिंजौर-कालका प्रापर्टी वेलफेयर एसोसिएशन के प्रधान एंव शिवालिक विकास बोर्ड के पूर्व सदस्य रहे हर्ष कुमार और उनकी पत्नी ने धारा 7ए के विरोध में भाजपा से इस्तीफा दे दिया। इस अवसर पर एसो. के सरंक्षक मान सिंह, विजय बंसल, पूर्व ब्लाक कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष नरेश मान, शीलू आदि समेत सैकड़ों लोग मौजूद रहे।

