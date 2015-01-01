पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

विरोध प्रदर्शन:कर्मियों ने बकाया राशि भुगतान के लिए प्रबंधकों के खिलाफ की नारेबाजी

पिंजौरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

एचएमटी मशीन टूल्ज यूनिट के सेवानिर्वत कर्मियों ने गत दिवस एचएमटी फैक्टरी प्रबंधकों से उनकी बकाया राशि का भुगतान करने की मांग को लेकर एचएमटी एडमिन ब्लाक के समक्ष नारेबाजी की। एचएमटी कर्मिक संघ के पूर्व प्रधान गुरदास, पूर्व कर्मी रमेश चंद, मोहन लाल शर्मा, अमरजीत सिंह, धर्मपाल, सुरिंद्र व नसीब सिंह समेत दर्जनों कर्मचारियों ने उपायुक्त पचंकूला को ज्ञापन देकर प्रबंधन से उनकी बकाया राशि दिलवाने के लिए मांग की।

ज्ञापन में बताया कि केंद्र सरकार ने एचएमटी की खाली जमीन बेचकर मिलने वाली राशि से कर्मियों के वेतन एंव बकाया के भुगतान करने के निर्देश दिए थे। जिसके एवज में कंपनी ने जमीन की 250 करोड़ रुपए की राशि भी वसूल कर ली है।

लेकिन कर्मियों को सालों बाद देरी से दी गई ग्रेच्युटी के बकाया ब्याज की राशि का भुगतान नहीं किया गया जबकि केंद्रीय सहायक लेबर कमिशनर चंडीगढ़ ने डेढ़ साल पूर्व प्रबंधकों को बकाया राशि का भुगतान करने के आदेश दिए थे।

उन्होंने कई बार प्रबंधकों सहित अन्य अधिकारियों को ज्ञापन भी दिए परंतु कोई भी कार्यवाई नहीं हुई जिसको लेकर कर्मचारियों में भारी रोष है। एचएमटी के पूर्व कर्मियों ने बताया कि बकाया राशि न मिलने पर आर्थिक हालात खराब होने से कर्मचारियों का निधन भी हो चुका है।

इसके अलावा जिस एचएमटी को हमारे सैकड़ों कर्मचारियों ने अपनी मेहनत से चलाया था उसे अचानक बंद कर दिया और उसमें अपना खून, पसीना बहाने वाले मेहनतकश कर्मचारियों को उनके हक की राशि भी नहीं अभी तक दी जा रही।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंदीपावली लक्ष्मीजी की कैसी तस्वीर की पूजा करें? देवी को पूजा में गन्ना और सिंघाड़े खासतौर पर क्यों चढ़ाते हैं? - धर्म - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज विशिष्ट लोगों से मुलाकात फायदेमंद साबित होगी। तथा किसी विशेष मुद्दे पर विचार विमर्श भी होगा। प्रॉपर्टी की खरीद-फरोख्त संबंधी कार्यों के लिए आज का दिन उत्तम है। व्यक्तिगत रुचि संबंधी कार्यो...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें