हादसा:अमरावती एन्क्लेव के पार्क में खेल रही 12 साल की बच्ची को स्ट्रे डाॅग ने काटा

पिंजौर4 घंटे पहले
शहर में घूमते आवारा कुत्ते। - Dainik Bhaskar
शहर में घूमते आवारा कुत्ते।
  • कालका एसडीएच में प्रतिदिन 18 से 19 व पिंजौर में 1 से 2 डाॅग बाइट के मामले सामने आ रहे

गत दिवस चंडीमंदिर के पास अमरावती एन्क्लेव में एक छोटी बच्ची को एक स्ट्रे डाॅग्स ने उस समय काट लिया जब वो घर के पास पार्क में खेल रही थी। बच्ची की मां पायल गर्ग ने बताया कि उनकी 12 साल की बेटी नैनसी को पार्क के पास अचानक एक स्ट्रे डाॅग ने पहले भौंकना शुरू किया उसके बाद उसकी राइट वाली टांग पर जोर से काट लिया।

डाग ने इतनी बुरी तरह से काटा कि उनकी टांग में से मास को भी नोच लिया। जिसके बाद नैनसी रोते हुए घर आ गई। उन्होंने बताया कि वो नैनसी को उसी समय एक निजि अस्पताल ले गए जहां पर उसके इलाज में करीब 25 हजार लग गए, अभी आगे भी इंजेक्शन लगने हैं।

दो साल पहले मां को काटा था

घायल नैनसी की मां पायल गर्ग ले बताया कि विगत 25 मार्च 2019 को जब वो सैर करने के लिए जा रही थी अचानक से 4 स्ट्रे डाग उनके पीछे भागे और उनकी बाई टांग पर काट लिया था। उस समय उन्हे इलाज के लिए सेक्टर-6 पंचकूला ले गए परंतु खून ज्यादा बहने पर वहां से सेक्टर-32 रेफर कर दिया गया था।

वहां पर इंजेक्शन न होने के कारण सेक्टर-19 चंडीगढ़ ले गए जहां पर करीब 6 हजार रुपए खर्च करके इलाज करवाया गया। उन्होंने बताया कि एन्क्लेव में दर्जनों स्ट्रे डाग घुमते रहते है जिनसे यहां के बाशिदों को हर समय निकलने पर खतरा बना रहता है। इसको न तो एसोसिएशन गंभीरता से ले रही है न ही प्रशासन इसकी कोई सुध ले रहा है।

दोनों शहरों में 20 घायल लगवा रहे डाॅग्स बाइट के इंजेक्शन

पिंजौर-कालका दोनों शहरों में स्ट्रे डाॅग की की संख्या लगातार बढ़ रही है। जिसका बुरा परिणाम स्थानीय लोगों को घायल होकर भुगतना पड़ रहा है। पिंजौर के अर्बन पॉलीक्लीनिक सेंटर (यूपीसी) के एसएमओ डाॅक्टर राजेश कुमार के मुताबिक उनके पास प्रतिदिन 1 से 2 डाॅग्स बाइट के केस आते है, हर महीने करीब 45 से 50 केस आ रहे है।

उधर, कालका सब डिविजल अस्पताल (एसडीएच) के एसएमओ डाॅक्टर रुपिंद्र ने बताया कि उनके अस्पताल में प्रतिदिन करीब 18 से 19 डाॅग्स बाइट के एंटी रेबिज वैक्सीन लगाई जा रही है। इसमें पहली वैक्सीन निशुल्क होती हैै।

पहले नगरपालिका, फिर नगर निगम तो अब नगर परिषद बनने के बाद भी क्षेत्रवासियों को लावारिस पशुओं की समस्या से कोई भी निजात नहीं मिल पाई। 10 सालों में नगर निगम द्वारा पिंजौर-कालका निगम क्षेत्र में लाखों रुपए लावारिस पशुओं की समस्या दूर करने के लिए लगा दिया गया फिर भी इस समस्या से कोई भी निजात नहीं मिल पाई। -पवन कुमारी शर्मा, सामाजिक कार्यकर्ता।

5 महीने से नहीं हो रहे स्ट्रे डॉग्स स्ट्रेलाइज
दोनों शहरों में स्ट्रे डाॅग्स की समस्या के बारे में बात करने पर नगर निगम के चीफ सेनेटरी इंस्पेक्टर साधु राम ने बताया कि उन्हें आए हुए अभी कुछ दिन ही हुए है, इसके बारे में उनके पास पूरी जानकारी नहीं है। उधर, जब इस बारे में कुत्तों को स्ट्रेलाइज करने वाली कंपनी के ठेकेदार शौर्य से बात की गई तो उन्होंने बताया कि उन्होंने अगस्त 2019 से लेकर अगस्त 2020 तक पिंजौर, कालका व पचंकूला में करीब 5 हजार से ज्यादा स्ट्रे डाॅग को स्ट्रेलाइज किया है।

अगस्त से स्ट्रेलाइज बंद है। अब पिंजौर-कालका निगम से अलग होने पर नया एग्रीमेंट होगा तो उसमें पहले वो पचंकूला में ही करेंगे, उसके बाद अगर पिंजौर-कालका के बारे में कहेंगे तो वहां भी किया जाएगा।

