कार्रवाई:संयुक्त कार्रवाई करते हुए वासुदेवपुरा की अवैध काॅलोनी में डीपीसी गिराई गई

पिंजौर2 घंटे पहले
  कॉपी लिंक
तीसरी बार वासुदेवपुरा में हुई कार्रवाई, डीटीपी द्वारा डीपीसी गिराते हुए, लोगों ने किया विरोध
  • विभाग ने करीब 4 घंटे की तोड़ फोड़ में मेन गली के दोनों ओर की डीपीसी व चारदिवारी को गिराया

जिला नगर योजनाकार विभाग पंचकूला द्वारा नगर परिषद के साथ एक सयुंक्त कार्यवाई करते हुए क्षेत्र में विकसित हो रही अवैध काॅलोनियों में प्लाटिंग पर शिकंजा कसते हुए अर्बन एरिया एक्ट 1975 के तहत पिंजौर नगर परिषद के अंतर्गत पड़ने वाले वासुदेवपुरा की एक अवैध काॅलोनी में सैकड़ों डीपीसी व चारदिवारियों को गिरा दिया गया।

जिला नगर योजनाकार (ई) लत्ता हुड्डा और ड्यूटी मजिस्ट्रेट अतुल कादियान जेई मार्केटिंग बोर्ड की मौजूदगी और भारी सुरक्षा बल के साथ दो जेसीवी मशीनों के साथ डीपीसी और चारदिवारियों को गिराया गया। इस मौके पर डीटीपी विभाग के एफआई कपिल, जेई दीपक, पटवारी सुशील पांचाल और नगर परिषद के राहुल भी मौजूद रहे।

तीसरी बार वासुदेवपुरा में कार्रवाई करने पहुंचे विभाग ने करीब 4 घंटे की तोड़ फोड़ में मेन गली के दोनों ओर की डीपीसी व चारदिवारी को गिराया गया। हालांकि विभाग द्वारा यहां पर बोर्ड लगाकर भी चेतावनी दी गई थी। करीब एक महीने पूर्व यहीं पर हुई कार्रवाई के दौरान लोगों ने भारी रोष प्रकट किया था।

हालात खराब होते देख उस समय विभाग द्वारा वीडियो और फोटोग्राफी करवाई गई थी जिसमें विरोध करने वालों की पहचान करके थाने में उन्हें ऐसी कारवाई में रुकावट डालने के लिए केस दर्ज करवाने की चेतावनी देकर छोड़ दिया गया था। आज की कार्रवाई में वो लोग मौके पर आए परंतु खड़े रहे।

मौके पर लोगों ने इसका विरोध जताते हुए कहा कि अगर इन जगहों पर जमीन के छोटे-छोटे प्लाटों की रजिस्ट्रियां ही नहीं होगीं तो लोग उस पर निर्माण ही नहीं करेंगे। इन प्लाटों की रजिस्ट्रियां करने वाला रेवेन्यू विभाग भी सरकार का ही है जहां पर लोग प्लाटों की रजिस्ट्री करवाने के लिए स्टाम ड्यूटी के नाम पर सरकार को लाखों का रेवेन्यू जमा करवाता है फिर भी सरकार के ही डीटीपी विभाग द्वारा निर्माण तोड़े जा रहे है।

लोगों ने कहा कि अगर लोग तहसील में छोटे-छोटे प्लाटों की रजिस्ट्रियां करवाते है तो इसका मतलब वो घर बनाने के लिए ही करवा रहे है क्योंकि दो बिस्वा प्लाट पर खेती तो होगी नहीं। लोगो ने कहा कि उन्हें विभाग ने कोई भी नोटिस नहीं दिया और सीधी कार्रवाई कर दी।

मौके पर डीटीपी लत्ता हुड्डा ने बताया कि उनके द्वारा अर्बन एरिया एक्ट 1975 के तहत कार्रवाई की गई है यह कार्यवाई यहां पर रिपीट की जा रही है, लोग पहली कार्रवाई को भूल जाते हैं और मकान का काम शुरू कर देते हैं। उस समय तोड़ा जाएगा तो नुकसान ज्यादा होगा। यह कार्रवाई भविष्य में भी होती रहेगी।

डीटीपी द्वारा तोड़ फोड़ की कार्यवाई के बाद स्थानीय लोगों ने सरकार पर भी आरोप लगाते हुए कहा कि सरकार न तो शहर की काॅलोनियों को नियमित कर रही है और न ही जो कम बजट वाली जगह पर प्लाट है वहां मकान बनाने नहीं दे रहे हैं। पिंजौर में जो काॅलोनी या हुड्डा के सेक्टर है वहां पर इतने महंगे प्लाट है जिसे लेने के बारे मे आम आदमी सोच भी नहीं सकता।

