लापरवाही:पुराने हाईवे के दोनों किनारों की हालत खराब होने से सड़क हादसों का खतरा

पिंजौर5 घंटे पहले
  कॉपी लिंक
पिंजौर-कालका पुराने हाईवे के किनारे बने नदीनुमा गड्‌ढे, हादसे होने का बना खतरा
  • लोगों ने कहा- जब तक रोड फोरलेन नहीं होती तब तक किनारे किए जाएं ठीक

साल 2012 में पिंजौर, कालका व परवाणू बाईपास शुरू होने के बाद पिंजौर-कालका मेन रोड हाईवे 22 के रखरखाव की जिम्मेवारी पीडब्ल्यूडी के अंतर्गत चली गई। रोड की चौड़ाई कम व रोड पर बढ़ते ट्रैफिक के कारण प्रतिदिन यातायात प्रभावित रहता है। इससे सड़क हादसों में भी बढ़ोतरी हो रही है।

पिछले कई सालों से पिंजौर-कालका मेन रोड के दोनों किनारों की जमीन बरसात के पानी से बह जाने से गड्‌ढों में तबदील हो गई। कई जगह तो सड़क के किनारे पर हालात ऐसे हो चुके है कि अगर वहां पर ट्रक या बस भी उतर जाए तो वाहन पलट सकता है क्योंकि सड़क किनारे की जगह पर नदीनुमा गड्‌ढे बन चुके हैं।

इसी रोड पर पिंजौर से लेकर कालका तक किनारों पर कई जगह शोरुम मालिकों द्वारा सामान रखकर अतिक्रमण कर रखा है या फिर सड़क किनारे बरमे टूटी हुई है, ऐसे में रोड पर चलने वाले वाहन चालकों को अगर वाहन खड़ा करना पड़े तो जगह ही नहीं मिलती।

मेन रोड की पहले से ही चौड़ाई कम: पिंजौर-कालका पुराने हाईवे की पहले से ही चौड़ाई कम है ऊपर से सड़क किनारे की जगह भी खाली नहीं होती। ऐसे हालात में अकसर रोड पर ट्रैफिक प्रभावित रहता है। सड़क किनारे कई जगह पर तो गड्ढों के साथ इतने ज्यादा पत्थर भी पड़े रहते है।

स्थानीय सुनील धीमान रत्तपुर, नरेंद्र कुमार और राजीव शर्मा ने बताया कि रात के समय सामने से वाहनों की लाइटों के कारण सड़क का किनारा भी नहीं दिखाई देता जिससे दोपहिया वाहन सड़क से नीचे उतरते ही गिर जाता है। लोगों ने कहा कि सड़क किनारे ज्यादातर जगह पर सफेद या पीले रंग की पट्टी भी नहीं लगाई गई जिससे रात के समय सड़क के किनारे का पता लग सके। मेन रोड की चौड़ाई पहले से ही कम है ऊपर से विभाग सड़क किनारे पड़ी खाली जगह (बरमें) भी ठीक नहीं करवा पा रहा।

जब तक फोरलेन नहीं बनती, रोड किनारे हो ठीक: पिंजौर-कालका मेन रोड किनारे शोरुम मालिक मुनीश शर्मा (जौली), विकास आहुजा और ललित आदि ने कहा कि पिछले करीब 4 सालों से पीडब्ल्यूडी विभाग द्वारा पिंजौर-कालका पुराने हाईवे को फोरलेन की कार्यवाई की जा रही थी परंतु अभी तक फोरलेन नहीं हो पाई।

उन्होंने कहा कि रोड किनारे की मिट्टी बारिश में बहने से नदी की तरह पानी का रास्ता बन गया है, कई जगह पर तो करीब एक फीट से भी ज्यादा सड़क किनारे की बरमें हो चुकी है जिससे वाहनों को दुकानों व शोरुमों तक पहुंचना भी मुश्किल हो जाता है, कई बार दोपहिया वाहन भी गिर चुके है।

लोगों ने कहा जब तक विभाग फोरलेन नहीं बना सकता तब तक वो सड़क किनारे की बरमें ठीक करवाकर किनारे की जगह सीमेंट के ब्लाक लगाकर या फिर कंकरीट से पक्की करवाई जाए। इससे सड़क भी कुछ चौड़ी हो जाएगी। समस्या के बारे में बात करने के लिए जब पीडब्ल्यूडी विभाग के जेई परमजीत सिंह गिल को फोन किया गया तो उन्होंने फोन ही नहीं उठाया।

सड़क किनारे गड्ढे व जमीन का लेवल नीचे होने के कारण जहां रोड पर चलने वाले वाहनों को परेशानी है वहीं दुकानदारों के लिए भी मुश्किल हो रही है क्योंकि सामान लोड करवाने के लिए गाड़ी को दुकान व शोरुम के आगे खड़े होने में मुश्किल होती है। अक्सर वहां पर गाड़ी का संतुलन बिगड़कर झटका लगने से उसमें पड़ा सामान भी टूट जाता है इसलिए रोड किनारे वाली जगह को ठीक करवाया जाना चाहिए। -इंद्र गुप्ता, दुकानदार मालिक पिंजौर।

