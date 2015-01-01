पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

समस्या:पुराने पिंजौर में बिछाई जा रही लाइन लोगों के लिए बनी परेशानी का कारण

पिंजौर6 घंटे पहले
सैनी मोहल्ले में सीवरेज लाइन में ही पानी के पाइप दिखाते लोग।
  • हर जगह खोदी गलियों से लोगों के रास्ते हुए बंद, नालियों का गंदा पानी कुंओं में जाने से पानी हुआ दूषित

पिछले करीब 6 महीने से ज्यादा हो गए जब से जनस्वास्थय विभाग द्वारा पुराने पिंजौर में सीवरेज लाइन बिछाने का काम शुरू किया गया है तब से आज तक लोगों को परेशानियों का सामना करना पड़ रहा है। शहर के सैनी मोहल्ले की गलियों में इन दिनों जगह-जगह सड़कों की खोदाई की हुई है जिससे सैकड़ों घरों के रास्ते ही बंद हो गए, लोगों को अपने वाहनों को घरों से दूर ही खड़े करके पैदल ही घर जाना पड़ रहा है। कई जगह तो गलियों में इतना ज्यादा बुरा हाल है कि गलियों में से पैदल तक निकलना मुश्किल है।

स्थानीय लखविंद्र गिरी, अशवनी ने बताया कि पिछले करीब 10 दिन से ज्यादा हो गए जनस्वास्थय विभाग के ठेकेदार द्वारा सैनी मोहल्ला व आसपास की गलियों में सीवरेज लाइन बिछाने के लिए सभी गलियों को खोद दिया गया जिसे पहले तो ऐसे ही छोड़ दिया काम कछुआ चाल से किया गया जब लोगों द्वारा इस पर एतराज जताया तो काम को आनन-फानन में घटिया मैटिरियल लगाकर ही कर दिया गया।

लोगों ने बताया कि ठेकेदार द्वारा डस्ट स्टोन से ही चैंबर का प्लस्तर किया गया रात को जो प्लस्तर किया गया था वो जुड़ा भी नही उसमें दरारे आ गई और उखडऩे भी लगा, कहा कि डस्ट स्टोन से प्लस्तर करके उसके उपर सीमेंट से नीरू करके फीनिशिंग की जा रही है ताकि अंदर लगा घटिया मैटिरियल न दिखाई दे।

लोगों ने कहा कि जहां पर लाइन बिछा दी गई वहां से मलवा भी नहीं उठाया जा रहा जिससे रास्ते बंद पड़े है। कहा कि इसके बारे में कई बार विभाग के जेई से शिकायत भी की गई परंतु कोई असर नहीं हुआ, मजबूरन लोगों ने इकट्ठे होकर इसका विरोध किया और मौके पर भाजपा नेत्री पवन कुमारी शर्मा को बुलवाया और समस्या से अवगत करवाया।

शर्मा उसी समय विभाग के अधिकारियों को फोन करके समस्या का समाधान करवाने के लिए कहा, कुछ देर बाद ही विभाग द्वारा मौके पर ट्रैक्टर ट्राली भेजकर मलवा उठाने का काम शुरू हो गया। उधर हरजीत कौर, जसमीत सिंह और चरणजीत आदि ने बताया कि ठेकेदार द्वारा जैसे ही सीवरेज लाइन बिछाने का काम शुरू किया गया तो लेवर ने गलियां खोदकर मैटिरियल नालियों में ही गिरा दिया।

जिससे नालियों का गंदा पानी सीवरेज वाली खोदी हुई जमीन में से होकर आसपास के घरों के कुओं में चला गया जिससे कई घरों के कुंओं का पानी भी दूषित हो गया। सैनी मोहल्ले के धनराज गिरी और परमजीत आदि ने बताया कि विभाग की कितनी बड़ी लापरवाही है कि सीवरेज लाइन वाले पाइप वहीं पर बिछा दिए गए जहां उसके साथ ही पानी की सप्लाई वाली लाइन जा रही है।

कई सीवरेज के चैंबर में से ही पानी वाले पाइप निकल रहे है। सीवरेज शुरू होने पर पानी वाले पाइप टूट जाएंगे और पानी की सप्लाई में सीवरेज की गंदगी जा सकती है। लोगों ने सीवरेज में इस्तेमाल हो रहे मैटिरियल की जांच करवाने के लिए भी मांग की गई।

मेरे पास ऐसी कोई शिकायत नहीं आई, अगर गलियों में मलवा नहीं उठाया गया और काम में कोई दिक्कत हो रही है तो इसके लिए ठेकेदार की खिचाई की जाएगी और शाम तक गलियों का मलवा भी उठवा दिया जाएगा। - विकास लाठर, एक्सईएन जनस्वास्थय विभाग।

जहां पर भी ठेकेदार द्वारा डस्ट स्टोन से प्लस्तर किया है उसे उखड़वाकर रेज से प्लस्तर करवाया जाएगा, सीवरेज की लाइन को नहीं छेड़ा जा सकता परंतु जहां पर भी उसमें पानी के पाइप बीच में आ रहे है वहां से पानी वाली लाइन शिफ्ट की जाएगी। - लोकेश कुमार, जेई, जनस्वास्थय विभाग।

