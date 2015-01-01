पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

परेशानी:आरयूबी निर्माण में पटरी के नीचे लगे बाॅक्स से ट्राॅली नहीं निकलने पर ग्रामीणों ने उठाए सवाल

पिंजौर2 घंटे पहले
पिंजौर-कालका रेलवे फाटक पर बाक्स वाला आरयूबी बनाते हुए।
  • एसोसिएशन ने कहा-उन्हें रेलवे के काम की ड्राइंग नहीं दिखाई गई

पिछले करीब दो सालों से विवादों में रहने के बाद शुरू हुए पिंजौर-कालका रेलवे फाटक के आरयूबी के पहले चरण का काम रेलवे द्वारा युद्ध स्तर पर चला रखा है, रात को करीब 12 बजे तक भी काम चलता रहता है। रोड लेवल आरयूबी में ट्रेन की पटरी के नीचे वाहनों की आवाजाई के लिए लगाए जा रहे बाॅक्स की चौड़ाई कम होने पर अब लोगों ने सवाल उठाने शुरू कर दिए है।

प्राप्त जानकारी के मुताबिक आरयूबी में लगाए जा रहे 44 बाॅक्स है जिसमें एक बाॅक्स की चौड़ाई लगभग 5 मीटर है, ऐसे ही पटरी के नीचे चार बाॅक्स लगाए जा रहे है जिसमें दो बाॅक्स से ट्रैफिक कालका की ओर जाएगा और दूसरे दो बाॅक्स में से पिंजौर की ओर ट्रैफिक जाएगा। एक बाॅक्स में से बड़े वाहन तो निकल सकते है परंतु उसमें से तुड़ी की ओवरलोड ट्राली या ट्रक नहीं निकल पाएगा।

इसको लेकर कालका क्षेत्र के ग्रामीणों ने आरयूबी पर सवाल उठाते हुए कहा कि फाटक से कालका की ओर दर्जनों गांव पड़ते है और एक बड़ी गौशाला भी है जहां पर तुड़ी की ट्राॅलियां व ट्रक आते है परंतु आरयूबी में पटरी के नीचे लगे बाक्स में से तुड़ी से भरी ट्राॅली निकल ही नहीं पाएगी।

लोगों ने कहा कि कई जगह पर आरयूबी में पटरी के नीचे यह बाक्स नहीं होते और पटरी के नीचे से पूरा खुला हुआ रास्ता होता है, लोगों ने कहा कि आरयूबी शुरू होने के बाद यहां बाॅक्स के नीचे जगह तंग होने के कारण ट्रैफिक की समस्या आएगी।

प्रपोजल 2 के लिए संघर्ष करने वाले पिंजौर-कालका वेलफेयर एसोसिएशन के चेयरमैन संतराम शर्मा से बात कर उन्होंने बताया कि उनकी लड़ाई प्रपोजल 1 वाले आरयूबी के खिलाफ थी जिसके लिए उन्होंने सैकड़ों दुकानदारों का रोजगार बचाने के लिए प्रपोजल 2 की मांग उठाते हुए 21 दिन धरना भी दिया था जिसके बाद सरकार ने उनकी मांग मानते हुए प्रपोजल 2 को मंजूरी दी थी।

उस समय उनकी प्रपोजल 2 की मांग में सारा काम पीडब्ल्यूडी विभाग का था जिसकी पूरी ड्राइंग आदि की जानकारी उन्हें उपलब्ध होती रही थी परंतु इसमें जो काम रेलवे द्वारा किया जा रहा है उसके बारे में एसोसिएशन को किसी भी ड्राइंग से अवगत नहीं करवाया गया।

अगर उन्हें इसकी जानकारी दी जाती तो वो इसमें भी पटरी के नीचे लगने वाले बाक्स पर एतराज जताते और पटरी के नीचे पूरा रास्ता खुला रखने की मांग करते शर्मा ने कहा कि कालका की ओर जाने वाले दो बाॅक्स में से वाहन निकलेंगे कौन सा वाहन किस बाॅक्स में से निकलेगा इसकी जानकारी पीछे आने वाले वाहन को नहीं होगी जिससे वहां पर सड़क हादसा होने का खतरा भी हो सकता है।

नियमों के मुताबिक चलने वाले वाहनों को नहीं होगी समस्या
इस बारे में बात करने पर रेलवे के एक्सईएन एमपी सिंह ने बताया कि पिंजौर-कालका आरयूबी निर्माण में पटरी के नीचे वाहनों की आवाजाई के लिए जो बाॅक्स लगाए जा रहे है उनकी जितनी चौड़ाई है उसमें से वो सारे वाहन आराम से निकल सकते है जिन्हें ट्रैफिक नियमों के मुताबिक रोड पर चलने की अनुमति है, तुड़ी की ओवरलोड व साइड से ज्यादा फैली हुई ट्राॅली का रोड पर चलना इलीगल है।

इसलिए वो इसमें से नहीं जा सकती है, अगर पटरी के नीचे बाक्स की जगह बड़ा पीलर लगाकर पुल बनाने से पीलर की मोटाई ज्यादा होने के कारण रोड के लिए जमीन को ओर ज्यादा खोदना पड़ता जिससे रोड की गहराई ज्यादा होने के कारण उसमें बरसाती पानी रुकना था परंतु अब लेवल के मुताबिक कालका की ओर से आने वाला बरसाती पानी पिंजौर की ओर ड्रेनेज से बाय ग्रैविटी चला जाएगा इसलिए यहां पर बाॅक्स वाला ही आरयूबी बनना था।

