पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

क्रियान्वयन रुका:हिमशिखा विराटनगर रोड का चार दिन पहले शुरू हुआ काम वन विभाग ने रोका

पिंजौर3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
चार दिन पहले शुरू हुई रोड का काम बंद हुआ।
  • लोगों ने कहा- रोड के लिए मुख्यमंत्री से लेकर राज्यपाल तक से की गई थी मांग

पिंजौर नगर परिषद के अंतर्गत पड़ने वाली हिमशिखा से विराटनगर की मेन रोड जो पिछले कई सालों से जर्जर हालत होने के कारण प्रतिदिन इस पर चलने वाले हजारों लोगों को परेशानी हो रही थी। लंबे समय से चली आ रही लोगों की मांग पर रोड की कारपेटिंग का काम करीब चार दिन पहले ही शुरू हुआ था।

जिसको लेकर लोगों में खुशी की लहर दौड़ गई थी परंतु एक दिन पहले ही इस रोड के काम को वन विभाग द्वारा रुकवा दिया गया। विभाग ने रोड के लिए बनाए जा रहे नाले का काम बंद करवा दिया गया है। रुके हुए काम को देखकर स्थानीय लोगों में अब रोष है।

हिमशिखा काॅलोनी निवासी पूर्व ब्लाॅक कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष नरेश मान ने कहा कि जनहित का काम सरकार के आदेश पर सरकारी विभाग द्वारा ही शुरू किया गया है अब इसे सरकार के ही वन विभाग द्वारा इसे रुकवाकर जनहित कार्यों में बाधा डालने का काम किया जा रहा है। मान ने कहा कि यही रोड आगे विराटनगर आश्रम से मिलता है।

जहां पर मुख्यमंत्री मनोहर लाल, राज्यपाल हरियाणा व कैबिनेट मंत्री और कालका विधायक प्रदीप चौधरी समेत अन्य वीआईपी भी अकसर जाते रहते है, इस रोड को ठीक करवाने के लिए आश्रम की डाॅक्टर अमृता दीदी, हिमशिखा रेजिडेंस वेलफेयर एसोसिएशन और स्थानीय लोगों ने भी उन्हें मांग की थी जिसके बाद पीडब्ल्यूडी विभाग द्वारा इस पर कुछ दिन पहले ही काम शुरू किया गया था परंतु अब इसे वन विभाग द्वारा रोक दिया गया है।

हिमशिखा रेजिडेंस वेलफेयर एसोसिएशन के प्रधान रघुबीर सोढ़ी ने कहा कि रोड की जर्जर हालत को ठीक करवाने के लिए विधानसभा स्पीकर ज्ञानचंद गुप्ता से भी मिल चुके थे। पिछले कई सालों से विभाग द्वारा इस रोड के गड्‌ढे भरकर पैच वर्क करके केवल औपचारिकता ही निभाई जाती थी जबकि इस रोड को नया बनाया जाना चाहिए था। रोड को सीमेंट वाली बनाने की भी मांग की गई थी ताकि लंबे समय तक सड़क खराब न हो सके।

काॅलोनी के पूर्व पार्षद हरबंस लाल ने कहा कि लंबे समय से जर्जर हालत 2 किमी लबी रोड में हजारों गड्‌ढे है, रोड पर अकसर दोपहिया वाहनों का संतुलन बिगड़ने से दुर्घटनाएं हो रही है। सुबह और शाम सैकड़ों स्थानीय लोग इस रोड पर सैर करते थे परंतु रोड की हालत खराब होने से उन्हें भी परेशानी हो रही है।

बरसात में तो सड़क के गड्‌ढे पानी से भर जाते है जिसमें सड़क का पता ही नहीं लगता। लंबे समय से पूरी रोड को बनाने में विभाग असर्मथता दिखाता आ रहा था। लोगों ने कहा कि कई महीने पूर्व लोगों द्वारा काफी मांग करने पर सीआरपीएफ मेन रोड से लेकर हिमशिखा काॅलोनी के काली माता मंदिर तक करीब एक किमी सड़क को भी पीडब्ल्यूडी द्वारा बनाया गया था।

जिसे विभाग ने सीमेंट के ब्लाॅक लगाकर बनाया गया, ब्लाॅक एक लेवल से न लगे होने के कारण इस पर चलने वाले वाहनों को काफी हचकोले खाने पड़ते है जिससे लोगों के वाहन भी खराब हो रहे है।

मेन रोड से कच्ची जमीन की एक मीटर बरम में वो नाला बना सकते है परंतु उन्होंने एक मीटर से ज्यादा हमारी जमीन में आकर नाले के लिए जमीन खोदकर रोड़ी डाल दी गई थी जिसे हमने बंद करवा दिया है। इसके लिए उन्होंने विभाग से भी कोई अनुमति भी नहीं ली। रोड के किनारे पर हमारी पीएफ (प्रोटेक्ट फॉरेस्ट) लैंड होती है। -सुनील कुमार शर्मा, रेंज अफसर, वन विभाग।

इससे पहले जहां भी रोड का काम किया गया है वहां पर सड़क किनारे बरम से आगे नाले बनाए गए है। वहां नहीं रोका गया परंतु अब वन विभाग द्वारा काम रोका जा रहा है, हमने बरम से आगे जमीन पर नाला बनाने के लिए ऑनलाइन अनुमति अप्लाई कर दी है जैसे ही मिलेगी काम शुरू कर देंगे। -रशिद खान, जेई, पीडब्ल्यूडी।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंयूट्यूब से सीखी एरोबिक्स की ट्रेनिंग, मां-बहन थीं पहली क्लाइंट, अब कमाती हैं लाख रुपए महीना - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- दिन उन्नतिकारक है। आपकी प्रतिभा व योग्यता के अनुरूप आपको अपने कार्यों के उचित परिणाम प्राप्त होंगे। कामकाज व कैरियर को महत्व देंगे परंतु पहली प्राथमिकता आपकी परिवार ही रहेगी। संतान के विवाह क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें