समस्या:सर्वर डाउन होने से बिल जमा होने में लग रहा समय

पिंजौर4 घंटे पहले
सवर्र डाउन के चलते देरी से हो रहे बिजली बिल, लग रही भीड़
  • एसडीओ ने ऑनलाइन बिल जमा करने की दी सलाह, एक बिल जमा होने में पांच मिनट लगने से लग रही भीड़

सरकार द्वारा डिजिटल को लेकर खूब प्रचार और ज्यादातर काम ऑनलाइन करने के लिए लोगों को जागरूक किया जा रहा है परंतु इसके लिए नेटर्वक व सर्वर डाउन की समस्या में कोई भी सुधार न होने के कारण लोगों के लिए मुसीबत बनी हुई है। नेटवर्क और सर्वर डाउन की समस्या से वैसे तो हर कार्यालय में काम प्रभावित होने से लोग परेशान है।

पिछले कुछ दिनों से बिजली कार्यालय में इसकी समस्या से प्रतिदिन सैकड़ों उपभोक्ताओं को बिल जमा करवाने में मुश्किल हो रही है। एचएमटी बिजली कार्यालय में बिल जमा करवाने के दो काउंटर है परंतु वहां पर एक ही काउंटर पर बिल जमा हो रहे है। उसमें भी एक बिल जमा होने में करीब पांच मिनट से ज्यादा का समय लग रहा है जबकि प्रतिदिन यहां पर सैकड़ों उपभोक्ता बिल जमा करवाने आ रहे है, देर शाम तक बिजली का बिल जमा करने पड़ रहे है। विभाग के बिल जमा करने वाले कर्मचारी ने बताया कि जिस साॅफ्टवेयर में वो बिल जमा कर रहे है उसका सर्वर डाउन होने के कारण एक बिल में करीब पांच मिनट से ज्यादा का समय लग रहा है, एक-एक बिल में देरी होने से अकसर यहां पर उपभोक्ता लड़ने लगते है जबकि समस्या सर्वर डाउन की है।

उधर, वहीं पर दूसरा काऊंटर ई पे कंपनी का है जहां पर बिल जमा होते है परंतु इसमें कपनी द्वारा जितने पैसे जमा करवाए जाते है वो काफी कम होते है जोकि आधे दिन में ही खत्म हो जाते है और उसके बाद उस काउंटर के उपभोक्ता दूसरे काउंटर की लाइन में लग जाते है वहां पर पहले ही सर्वर डाउन होने के कारण बिल देरी से जमा होते है इस तरह लोगों की बिल जमा करवाने के लिए लंबी लाइन लगी रहती है।

साॅफटवेयर सर्वर डाउन होने की समस्या का हमारे पर कोई हल नहीं है वो पीछे से ही है जब इसकी समस्या ज्यादा हो जाती है तो हम मैनुअली काम शुरू कर देते है। उपभोक्ताओं के लिए सबसे आसान ऑनलाइन जमा करवाना है।

अगर ग्राहक ज्यादातर ऑनलाइन बिल जमा करवाता है तो उन्हें इसमें कुछ छूट भी मिलती है इसके साथ लाइन में खड़े होकर बिल जमा करवाने से कोरोना का भी खतरा रहता है। -एसके शर्मा, एसडीओ बिजली विभाग पिंजौर

