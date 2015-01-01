पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

लोगो की परेशानी:यादविंद्रा गार्डन के सामने मेन रोड किनारे अतिक्रमण से ट्रैफिक हो रहा प्रभावित

पिंजौर3 घंटे पहले
  • पिंजौर प्रवेश करते ही गार्डन के पास गंदगी और बदबू से होता है पर्यटकों का स्वागत

भास्कर न्यूज | पिंजौर देश विदेश में अपनी सुंदरता को लेकर पहचान बनाए हुए पिंजौर का प्राचीन यादविंद्रा गार्डन जहां पर हर वर्ष देश-विदेश से हजारों पर्यटक आते है। परंतु गार्डन के ठीक सामने रेहड़ियों के अतिक्रमण से जहां गार्डन की सुंदरता पर ग्रहण लग रहा है वहीं इससे मेन रोड पर चलने वाला ट्रैफिक भी प्रभावित हो रहा है। रोड किनारे ही लगी रेहड़ियों के आगे लोग अपने वाहन खड़े करके खरीदारी करने लगते है जिससे पहले से ही तंग सड़क पर ट्रैफिक प्रभावित होने लगता है जिससे कई बार तो जाम की स्थिति भी पैदा हो जाती है। जहंा पर रेहड़ियाें का अतिक्रमण है वो जगह पक्की बनी हुई है, जाम के दौरान वाहनों की लगी दो-दो लाइनों के दौरान अतिक्रमण वाली जगह खाली हो तो वाहन वहां से निकल सकते है परंतु अतिक्रमण के कारण वाहन सड़क के नीचे उतर ही नहीं पाते। यादविंद्रा गार्डन में देश-विदेश से पर्यटक आते है, परंतु गार्डन के सामने लगी रेहड़ियों के कारण उन पर बुरा असर पड़ता है, इसके अलावा रेहड़ियों के पीछे ही एक पानी निकासी का कच्चा नाला जाता है जिसमें हर समय गंदगी भरी रहती है। यही नहीं गार्डन के सामने ही सड़क किनारे पड़े डस्टबीन के आसपास गंदगी पड़ी रहती है और गार्डन के पास ही मेन रोड पर सड़क के नीचे एक नाला है उसमें भी हर समय बदबू आती रहती है, रात के समय कुछ लोग वहीं पर मरे पशु भी फेंक देते है, उसी नाले में शहर का गंदा पानी भी आता है इससे नगर निगम की कार्यशैली पर सवाल खड़े होते है। बड़ी हैरानी की बात है कि जब भी गार्डन में कोई मेला या फिर कोई समारोह हो या फिर गार्डन में किसी वीवीआईपी ने आना हो तो उस समय प्रशासन इतना ज्यादा गंभीर हो जाता है कि गार्डन के आसपास न तो कोई अतिक्रमण दिखाई देता है न ही कहीं पर गंदगी नजर आती है। पिंजौर यादविंद्रा गार्डन व टूरिज्म के अधिकारी सुनित शर्मा ने बताया कि उन्होने नगर निगम के कार्यकाल में कई बार पत्र लिखकर अतिक्रमण हटवाने व सफाई के बारे में कहा गया है परंतु कोई कार्रवाई नहीं होती। करीब दो साल पहले अतिक्रमण हटा था। उसके अगले ही दिन दुबारा से हो गया जिसके बाद अभी तक कोई कार्रवाई नहीं हुई। पिंजौर मेन रोड किनारे रेहड़ियों के अतिक्रमण के बारे बात करने के लिए नगर परिषद के बिल्डिंग इंस्पेक्टर दर्शन कुमार को फोन किया गया तो उन्होनें फोन ही नहीं उठाया।

^प्रशासन रेहड़ी-फड़ी वालों को सही जगह उपलब्ध करवाएं ताकि ले खुद और रोड़ पर चलने वाले लोग सुरक्षित रह सके। पिंजौर टी पॉइंट पर भी रोड के साथ सैकड़ों रेहड़ी-फड़ी वाले जिनके कारण ट्रैफिक प्रभावित रहता है उन्हें भी प्रशासन कोर्ट के आदेश पर भी कहीं जगह उपलब्ध नहीं करवा पाया। शहर में जहां पर भी रेहड़ियांं आदि लगी हुई है वहां पर ट्रैफिक की समस्या सबसे ज्यादा हो रही है। जब भी कोई वीवीआईपी का आना होता है तो इन्हें हटा दिया जाता है जो बाद में दुबारा लग जाती है, प्रशासन ने अभी तक इनके लिए कोई भी परमानेंट काम नहीं किया। - बलवान ठाकुर, राष्ट्रीय सचिव राष्ट्रीय जनलोक पार्टी।

