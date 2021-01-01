पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

समस्या:पिंजौर में लावारिस पशुओं ने बढ़ाई परेशानी, पैदल चलना हुआ मुश्किल

पिंजौरएक घंटा पहले
  • रास्ते में हर कहीं झुंड में मिलते हैं पशु और लोगों पर करते हैं हमला

पिंजौर-कालका नगर परिषद क्षेत्र में पिछले काफी समय से आवारा पशुओं की संख्या लगातार बढ़ रही है। जिसके कारण आए दिन लोगों को और उनके वाहनों को नुकसान हो रहा है। शहर की गलियों में जगह-जगह आवारा सांड, गाय, कुत्ते और घरों की छत्तों पर बंदरो को देखा जा सकता है। गत रात पिंजौर रत्तपुर काॅलोनी में तीन सांडों की लड़ाई में पास ही घर के बाहर खड़ी एक कार क्षतिग्रस्त हो गई।

तीनों सांडों की लड़ाई में एक सांड ने दूसरे को उठाकर कार के उपर फेंक दिया जिससे कार की एक साइड पूरी तरह से क्षतिग्रस्त हो गई। कार के मालिक अशोक कुमार अरोड़ा ने बताया कि पिंजौर-कालका मेन रोड़ किनारे रत्तपुर कालोनी के सामने नगर परिषद द्वारा गंदगी के लिए डंपिग स्टेशन बनाया हुआ है।

जहां पर शहर के बड़े हिस्से की गंदगी लाकर डाली जाती है, अकसर यहां पर आधा दर्जन से ज्यादा संख्या में आवारा पशु गंद में मुंह मारते रहते हैं, इसमें सबसे ज्यादा संख्या सांडों की होती है जो अक्सर यहां पर आपस में लड़ते रहते हैं, शनिवार रात को भी सांडों की आपस में लड़ाई हो गई लड़ते हुए वो उनके घरों के सामने आ गए अचानक वो उनकी बाहर खड़ी कार से टकरा गए।

जिससे कार की शीशे टूट गए और एक तरफ का दरवाजा भी टूट गया। उन्होंने बताया कि पहले भी उनकी कार व आसपास खड़ी कारें भी सांडों की लड़ाई से क्षतिग्रस्त हो चुकी हैं जिसके बारे में कई बार पहले रही नगर निगम में भी शिकायत कर चुके हैं परन्तु फिर भी कोई समाधान नहीं हुआ।

रात वाली सांडों की लड़ाई का पूरा सीन उनके घर के बाहर लगे सीसीटीवी कैमरे में कैद हो गया अगर उनकी ऐसी लड़ाई में कोई आदमी या बच्चा उनकी चपेट में आ जाता तो उसका बच पाना मुश्किल था। भारत भूषा विश्वकर्मा काॅलोनी निवासी ने कहा कि शहर में आवारा पशुओं की इतनी ज्यादा संख्या हो चुकी है कि गलियों, मेन रोड और हाईवे पर भी इन्हें देखा जा सकता है। आबादी में तो लोगों को इनसे हर समय खतरा बना रहता है।

आवारा गाय, सांड, कुत्ते और बंदरों से भी काफी परेशानी हो रही है। विश्वकर्मा काॅलोनी, चोणा चौक, सैनी मौहा, कबीरपंथी मौहल्ला व आसपास क्षेत्रों में बंदरों का खूब आतंक है। गत माह हमारी बुआ के उपर तीन बंदरों ने हमला करके उनके पांव में से मास का काफी हिस्सा मुंह काटकर ले गए थे। सतिंदर टोनी पूर्व पार्षद ने कहा कि पिंजौर नगर परिषद क्षेत्र में आवारा पशुओं की ज्यादा संख्या है इस पर नगर परिषद कोई ध्यान नहीं देती। अगर इतने पशु पंचकूला में दिखाई दे तो नप तुरन्त इन्हें पकड़कर गौशाला पहुंचा देते हैं। पहले नगर निगम की बैठकों में भी आवारा पशुओं का मुद्वदा कई बार उठाकर समाधान के लिए मांग की थी। पिंजौर-कालका में दो गौशाला होने पर भी शहर में इतने आवारा पशु घूम रहे हैं। नप इस पर गंभीरता से कार्रवाई करे।

सेनेटरी इंस्पेक्टर वीरेंद्र कुमार ने कहा कि पिंजौर, कालका, पचंकूला व आसपास क्षेत्रों में जितनी भी गौशालाएं है वहां पर पहले से ही ओवरलोड गाय व सांड हैं। अगर कहीं पर जगह है तो हम इन्हें पकड़कर वहां छोड़ देते हैं। पंचकूला नगर निगम की सुदर्शनपुर में गौशाला शुरू होने पर काफी पशुओं को वहां पर रखा जाएगा जिससे समस्या काफी हद तक हल भी हो जाएगी।

