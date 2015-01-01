पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

मुख्यमंत्री को ज्ञापन:जिला पंचकूला में पेराफेरी एक्ट रद्द करे सरकार, फैसले के खिलाफ कोर्ट में जाएंगे विजय बंसल

पिंजौर2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • मुख्यमंत्री को ज्ञापन भेजकर कहा-लोग नहीं बना पा रहे अपनी ही जमीन पर घर

1952 में चंडीगढ़ शहर के निर्माण के समय शहर व आसपास के इलाके को हरा भरा रखने के लिए चंडीगढ़ की बाहरी सीमा से चारों ओर 10 मील तक लगाए गए पंजाब न्यू कैपिटल पेराफेरी कंट्रोल एक्ट 1952 की अधिसूचना को जिला पंचकूला के ग्रामीण इलाकों में पूर्णत: रद्द करने के लिए शिवालिक विकास मंच के अध्यक्ष विजय बंसल ने मुख्यमंत्री मनोहर लाल को ज्ञापन भेजकर मांग की थी, बंसल ने स्पष्ट किया है कि यदि सरकार द्वारा पेराफेरी एक्ट नहीं हटाया गया तो वह जनहित याचिका के माध्यम से हाईकोर्ट की शरण लेंगे।

इस एक्ट के लागू होने से ग्रामीण व आमजनमानस अपनी ही जमीन पर अपना घर नहीं बना पा रहा जबकि यदि निर्माण करते है तो प्रशासन द्वारा ध्वस्त कर दिया जाता है जबकि प्रभावशाली लोगों को कोई दिक्कत नहीं आती, दरअसल 1952 में इस एक्ट को लागू करके किसी भी प्रकार के निर्माण कार्य पर रोक लगा दी गई थी। साथ ही मुख्यमंत्री द्वारा भी यह कहा जा चुका है कि पुराने अधिनियमों को बदला जाएगा क्योंकि समय की आवश्यकता है। बंसल ने कहा कि पहले जिला पंचकूला में 154 गांव इस एक्ट के अधीन थे परंतु 2010 में नगर निगम पंचकूला के गठन के पश्चात 42 ग्राम पंचायतें जिनमें पिंजौर ब्लाक की 27, बरवाला ब्लाक की 15 ग्राम पंचायतें सम्मिलित की गई जिसके पश्चात 2017 में उनके द्वारा जनहित याचिका दायर कर निगम एरिया में यह एक्ट हटवाया गया क्योंकि जब निगम बन जाता है तो वहां निगम का ही एक्ट लागू रहता है। नगर निगम पंचकूला की सीमा में पेराफेरी एक्ट के अधीन 100 गांवों को बंसल की जनहित याचिका व 7 सालों के कठिन प्रयासों के बाद पेराफेरी एक्ट की सीमा से निकाला गया था।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंइंसान से इंसान में फैलने वाला जानलेवा वायरस सामने आया, इसके लक्षण से बचाव तक के तरीके जानिए - एक्सप्लेनर - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय व्यवहारिक दृष्टिकोण रखना आपके कार्यों को उचित रूप से संपन्न करने में कामयाब करेगा। अपनी व्यक्तिगत रूचि संबंधी गतिविधियों में समय व्यतीत करने से सुकून मिलेगा। किसी नजदीकी रिश्तेदार के य...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें