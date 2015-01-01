पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

परेशानी:नगर परिषद में स्टाफ की कमी के कारण प्रभावित हो रहे काम

नगर परिषद कार्यलय पिंजौर।  
  • 10 साल नगर निगम में तो अब नगर परिषद में भी लोगों के सामने आई स्टाफ की कमी

पिंजौर क्षेत्र पिछले करीब 10 साल से विकास कार्य न होने के कारण पिछड़ेपन का शिकार है, सरकार द्वारा दी जाने वाली बहुत सी सुविधाओं से आज भी शहरवासी वंचित है यहां पर हैरानी की बात यह है कि शहर को 14 साल नगरपालिका और 10 साल नगर निगम का दर्जा मिला रहा फिर भी क्षेत्र के लोगों को सुविधाएं तक नही मिल पाई।

उधर सरकारें भी पिंजौर-कालका क्षेत्र का दर्जा बढ़ाने में लगी रही उसके बाद क्षेत्र के विकास पर कोई भी ध्यान नहीं दिया गया। 1996 में उस समय हरियाणा में कांग्रेस की सरकार ने पिंजौर जहां पंचायत थी उसे नगरपालिका का दर्जा दिया था उसमें क्षेत्र में इतने ज्यादा विकास कार्य तो नहीं हुए।

परंतु सरकारी जमीन पर उस समय से कब्जे होने शुरू हो गए थे जिस पर न तो पालिका प्रशासन न ही सरकार ने कोई ध्यान दिया। उसके 14 साल बाद हरियाणा में कांग्रेस सरकार ने ही पिंजौर-कालका की नगरपालिकाएं भंग करके इन्हें पंचकूला के साथ मिलाकर 17 मार्च 2010 को नगर निगम का दर्जा दे दिया गया, सरकार ने निगम का दर्जा देकर उसके बाद क्षेत्र की कोई भी सुध नहीं ली।

क्षेत्र पर ए क्लास सीटी के बराबर प्राॅपट्री टैक्स थोप दिया परंतु लोगों को सुविधाएं पंचायत स्तर की भी नहीं उपलब्ध करवाई गई, नगर निगम के 10 सालों में सरकार पिंजौर-कालका नगर निगम कार्यालय में स्टाफ की कमी को भी दूर नहीं कर पाई।

उस समय भी ज्यादातर पंचकूला कार्यालय के अधिकारियों के पास ही यहां का अतिरिक्त कार्यभार था जिस कारण वो पिंजौर-कालका नगर निगम कार्यालय को कम ही समय दे पाते थे जिससे लोगों के काम भी नहीं हो पाते थे। अब भाजपा की सरकार ने पिंजौर-कालका क्षेत्र को विगत 17 सितंबर को नगर निगम से अलग करके इन्हें नगर परिषद का दर्जा दे दिया गया।

नगर परिषद के शुरुआती कार्य को देखकर क्षेत्र वासियों में फिर से मायूसी होने लगी है क्योंकि जो स्टाफ कमी के कारण क्षेत्र में काम न होने की समस्या क्षेत्र वासियों को नगर निगम में भुगतनी पड़ी थी अब नगर परिषद में भी वो शुरू हो गई। नगर परिषद को बने हुए 3 महीने हो गए परंतु अभी इसमें स्टाफ की कमी शुरू हो गई।

इस समय करीब 70 प्रतिशत अधिकारियों के पास कालका नगर परिषद का अतिरिक्त कार्यभार है। जिसमें वो अधिकारी सप्ताह में दो दिन ही कालका कार्यलय में आएंगे। इनके पास अतिरिक्त कार्यभार: नगर परिषद बनने के बाद सरकार द्वारा यहां पर कार्यकारी अधिकारी (ईओ) लगाया गया परंतु उनका भी करीब दो महीने बाद ही तबादला कर दिया गया।

जिस कारण अभी कई दिनों से ईओ का यहां पर पद खाली पड़ा था। अभी चार दिन पहले ही नए ईओ अरुण कुमार को कालका नगर परिषद का अतिरिक्त कार्यभार सौंपा गया है, ईओ अरुण कुमार यमुनानगर में ईओ है वो सप्ताह में दो दिन कालका कार्यालय आएंंगे। उधर एक्सईएन, एमई और बिल्डिंग इंस्पेक्टर के पास भी कालका का अतिरिक्त कार्यभार है।

अधिकारिक सूत्रों के मुताबिक अभी तक नगर निगम का फंड ही नगर परिषद्व को शिफ्ट नहीं हो पाया जिस कारण पिछले काफी समय से सभी काम रुके हुए है, फंड होगा तो एक्सईएन, एमई व जेई किसी भी काम का एस्टीमेट बनवाकर टेंडर प्रक्रिया आदि शुरू कर सकते है।

नगर निगम के 10 साल के कार्यकाल में भी स्टाफ की कमी को कभी भी पूरा नहीं किया गया जिस कारण पिंजौर में विकास कार्य प्रभावित रहे, अब पिछले करीब सवा साल से नगर निगम में पार्षदों के चुनाव नहीं हो पाए थे।

जिससे जो पहले थोड़े बहुत काम पार्षद अपने प्रयास से करवा रहे थे जुलाई 2018 में उनका कार्यकाल खत्म होने के बाद वो काम भी वहीं रुककर रह गए। जब तक किसी वार्ड की नुमाइदंगी उसका पार्षद नहीं करता तब तक वहां पर वो विकास कार्य नहीं हो सकते जिसकी लोगों को उम्मीद रहती है। -संतराम शर्मा, चेयरमैन पिंजौर-कालका वेलफेयर एसोसिएशन।

^पचंकूला नगर निगम चुनाव के कारण एनओसी लेने का काम चल रहा है, बाकी स्टाफ की कमी है फिर भी हम काम चला रहे है, आगे भी जहां जरूरत होगी वहां पर स्टाफ की कमी नहीं होने दंेगे। जहां तक फंड की बात है तो उसके लिए फाइल डीविजनल कमिशनर अंबाला के पास गई है वहां से अपरूवल होते ही आगे की कार्रवाई शुरू हो जाएगी। -राम कुमार, कमिशनर, नगर निगम पचंकूला।

