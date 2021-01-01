पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

वैक्सीनेशन:100 गवर्नमेंट इम्प्लाॅइज, आशा वर्कर, आंगनबाड़ी वर्कर को लगाई वैक्सीन

रायपुररानी4 घंटे पहले
स्वास्थ्य केंद्र रायपुररानी में लगाई गई वैक्सीन - Dainik Bhaskar
स्वास्थ्य केंद्र रायपुररानी में लगाई गई वैक्सीन

रायपुररानी| रायपुररानी कस्बा में शुक्रवार को 100 गवर्नमेंट एम्प्लाइज, आशा वर्कर व आंगनबाड़ी वर्कर को वैक्सीन लगाई गई। सामुदायिक स्वास्थ्य केंद्र रायपुररानी के एसएमओ डॉक्टर संजीव गोयल ने बताया कि आज हमारे यहां 100 गवर्नमेंट इम्प्लाॅइज, आशा वर्कर तथा आंगनबाड़ी वर्कर को कोरोना वैक्सीन लगाई गई है।

एसएमओ ने बताया कि सामुदायिक स्वास्थ्य केंद्र रायपुररानी में 16 जनवरी को भी 100 स्वास्थ्य कमर्चारियों को वैक्सीन लगाई गई थी। अब पहले चरण में 16 जनवरी को लगाई गई वैक्सीन वाले स्वास्थ्य कर्मचारियों को 28 दिन बाद वैक्सीन लगाई जाएगी।

तथा बताया कि आज जिन गवर्नमेंट एम्प्लाइज, आशा वर्कर तथा आंगनबाड़ी वर्कर को वैक्सीन लगाई गई है अब उनको दूसरी बार फरवरी महीने में वैक्सीन लगाई जाएगी। तथा बताया कि प्राथमिक स्वास्थ्य केंद्र कोट में भी आज 10 लोगों को वैक्सीन लगाई गई है।

जबकि प्राथमिक स्वास्थ्यं केंद्र बरवाला में भी आज शुक्रवार को 9 लोगों को वैक्सीन लगाई गई है जबकि चालू मास की 27 जनवरी को प्राथमिक स्वास्थ्य केंद्र बरवाला में 58 स्वास्थ्य कर्मचारियों को वैक्सीन लगाई गई थी। तथा बताया कि प्राथमिक स्वास्थ्य केंद्र हंगोला में आज शुक्रवार को पहले चरण में 63 लोगों को वैक्सीन दी गई है।

वीडियोऔर देखेंलॉकडाउन में बिजनेस बंद हो गया तो कर्ज लेना पड़ा, आज नमकीन बेचकर हर महीने 45 हजार रुपए कमा रही हैं सूरत की किन्नर - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

