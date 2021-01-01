पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

लापरवाही:तहसील ऑफिस का नहीं भरा 90 हजार का बिल, कनेक्शन काटने पहुंची टीम

रायपुररानी4 घंटे पहले
  • जल्द बिल भरने के आश्वासन के बाद खाली लौटी टीम, नहीं तो कटेगा कनेक्शन

जनता के कामकाज में रोड़ा लटकाने की आदत बना चुका रायपुररानी तहसील कार्यालय अब बिजली विभाग का बिजली का बिल भरने में भी रोड़े अटका रहा है। बुधवार को रायपुररानी बिजली विभाग की टीम तहसील कार्यालय द्वारा बिल नहीं भरे जाने की स्थिति में बिजली का कनेक्शन काटने के लिए पहुंची।

जिसके बाद अधिकारियों में अफरा-तफरी मच गई और बिजली विभाग की टीम को जल्द बिल भरने का आश्वासन देकर वापस लौट आया। बिजली विभाग की टीम ने तहसील कार्यालय के अधिकारियों को जल्द से जल्द बिल भरने की बात कही, नहीं तो वह बिजली का कनेक्शन काटने को मजबूर हो जाएंगे। जानकारी के अनुसार तकरीबन 90 हजार के करीब बिजली का बिल बकाया बताया जा रहा है। जो नहीं भरा जा रहा है।

इसके अलावा भी जो सरकारी कार्यालय बिल नहीं भर रहे बिजली विभाग उन लोगों पर भी सख्ती करने की तैयारी कर चुका है। ऐसे में कई जगह पर तो बिजली के कनेक्शन भी कटने की सूचना है। हैरानी की बात यह भी है आम जनता का यदि बिल नहीं भरा जाता है। तो उस पर तो बिजली विभाग बड़ी तेजी के साथ कार्रवाई करता है। लेकिन सरकारी विभागों में आपसी तालमेल बनाकर उन्हें ज्यादा से ज्यादा समय बिजली का बिल भरे जाने के लिए समय दिया जाता है।

सूत्रों अनुसार 90 हजार के करीब बिल बकाया

सूत्रों से जानकारी मिली है कि रायपुररानी तहसील का काफी समय से बिजली का बिल नहीं भरा जा रहा है और यह बिल लगभग 90 हजार के करीब बताया जा रहा है। लेकिन आधिकारिक तौर पर इसकी पुष्टि नहीं हो पाई। हालांकि बिजली विभाग के एसडीओ ने यह जरूर कहा कि तहसील भवन का काफी बिल बकाया है। जो जल्द से जल्द भरे जाने के निर्देश दिए गए हैं।

इतने लंबे समय से बिजली का बिल नहीं भरा जा रहा है। इसमें कहीं ना कहीं मौके के अधिकारियों की भी लापरवाही सामने आ सकती है। अब जब बिजली विभाग कनेक्शन काटने के लिए पहुंच गया तो फिर अब तेजी से बिजली का बिल भरे जाने की कार्रवाई शुरू कर दी गई है। लेकिन बिजली का बिल भरे जाने के बाद ही तहसील भवन को राहत मिल सकती है,नहीं तो बिजली का कनेक्शन काटे जाने की तलवार साफ तौर पर लटक रही है।

तहसील भवन का बिजली बिल बकाया है। जो नहीं भरा जा रहा है। इसको लेकर मेरी अधिकारियों से बात भी हो चुकी है और उन्हें जल्द से जल्द बिल भरने की बात कही गई है। नहीं तो बिजली विभाग मजबूरी में कनेक्शन काटने को विवश होगा।

यह बात जरूर है सरकारी कार्यालयों में कागजी कार्रवाई में देरी होने की वजह से बिजली के बिल भरने में देरी हो जाती है। लेकिन हम इसके लिए और ज्यादा वक्त नहीं दे सकते। ऐसे में जल्द से जल्द बिल भरे जाने की बात कही गई है। नहीं तो दोबारा टीम भेजकर कनेक्शन काट दिया जाएगा। -रविंद्र ढाकला, एसडीओ, बिजली विभाग रायपुररानी।

