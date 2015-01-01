पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

परेशानी:सरस्वती गौधाम में एक और शेड का निर्माण कार्य हुआ शुरू, लोगों को मिलेगी राहत

रायपुररानी5 घंटे पहले
लावारिस पशु होने से हादसे होने का खतरा बना रहता है।
  • रायपुररानी कस्बा में लावारिस पशुओं के कारण लोग हैं परेशान

रायपुररानी कस्बा में आजकल लावारिस पशुओं की तादात बढ़ी हुई है। लावारिस पशुओं की बहुतायत तादात से लावारिस पशुओं को पकड़वाए जाने की आवश्यकता पिछले साल से महसूस की जा रही हैं। पिछले साल से रायपुररानी में लावारिस पशुओं की काफी संख्या हो गई हैं। लावारिस पशु गली मोहल्लों में घूमते रहते है।

सब्जी मंडी रायपुररानी, गवर्नमेंट मॉडल संस्कृति सीनियर सेकेंडरी स्कूल रायपुररानी के नजदीक तथा हाईवे सड़क पर लावारिस पशुओं का जमवाड़ा हर समय बना रहता है। हाईवे सड़क के पास तथा गलियों में भी लावारिस पशु काफी संख्या में मौजूद रहते है। सब्जी मंडी के नजदीक मुख्य सड़क पर लावारिस पशु सब्जी झपटने की ताक में रहते है।

लावारिस पशुओं को पकड़वाए जाने की मांग पिछले साल से लगातार उठ रही है लेकिन नतीजा शून्य ही रहा है। रायपुररानी वासी अशोक, भूषण तथा कस्बा वासियों ने लावारिस पशुओं की समस्या पर काबू पाए जाने की मांग प्रशासन से की है। तथा कहा कि लावारिस गाय के हमले से रायपुररानी वासी एक महिला भी अपनी जान गवा चुकी है।

तथा पिछले सप्ताह लावारिस पशु ने सब्जी मंडी के नजदीक आपस में लड़ाई की व दो कस्बा वासियों पर हमला भी किया जिससे दो लोग जख्मी भी हुए। वही, सरस्वती सोशल वेलफेयर ट्रस्ट के ट्रस्टी विपिन कुमार गर्ग से जब रायपुररानी में लावारिस पशुओं की बढ़ती तादात बारे चर्चा की तो ट्रस्टी विपिन गर्ग ने कहा कि सरस्वती गौधाम रायपुररानी में वर्तमान में 150 गाये हैं। गौधाम में और गाय रखने के लिए शेड बनवाए जाने की आवश्यकता थी। गौधाम में अब शेड बनवाया जा रहा है। शेड बनने के बाद गौधाम में और गाय रखी जा सकेंगी।

