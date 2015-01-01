पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

रोष:एसडीएम के आश्वासन पर एसोसिएशन का शिष्टमंडल डीसी को आज मिलेगा

रायपुररानी2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
हाथों में बेनर लेकर रोष प्रकट करते हए।
  • धारा 7ए के खिलाफा प्राॅपर्टी वेलफेयर एसोसिएशन के 13वें दिन भी धरना जारी

रायपुररानी से चंडीगढ़ तक सीधी राज्य परिवहन बस सेवा शुरू किए जाने की मांग जोर पकड़ती जा रही है। रायपुररानी से चंडीगढ़ तक की दूरी करीब 45 किलोमीटर है। रायपुररानी इलाका के लोगों का चंडीगढ़ जाना लगा रहता है। यहां से चंडीगढ़ कई सरकारी कर्मचारी तथा लोगों का जाना लगा रहता है लेकिन यहां से वर्तमान में चंडीगढ़ के लिए पिछले कई महीनों से कोई भी सीधी राज्य परिवहन बस सेवा नहीं है।

यहां से चंडीगढ़ जाने के लिए लोगों को पहले पंचकूला की बस सेवा लेनी पड़ती है फिर पंचकूला से चंडीगढ़ की बस सेवा लेनी पड़ती है। यहां के लोगों का चंडीगढ़ स्थित सरकारी कार्यालयों व मार्केट में जाना लगा रहता है। रायपुररानी वासी भूषण व रजत कहते है कि यहां से चंडीगढ़ के लिए पहले काफी सीधी राज्य परिवहन बस सेवा चलती थी।

लेकिन लॉकडाउन के बाद चंडीगढ़ के लिए सीधी राज्य परिवहन बस सेवा नहीं होने से इलाका वासियों को असुविधा हो रही है। यहां से चंडीगढ़ के लिए सीधी राज्य परिवहन बस सेवा शुरू किए जाने की मांग उन्होंने राज्य परिवहन विभाग से की है ताकि रायपुररानी से चंडीगढ़ जाने वाले लोगों को आसानी हो।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंवैक्सीन के साइड इफेक्ट्स से रहें सावधान, रिपब्लिक डे के चीफ गेस्ट होंगे जॉनसन और आर-पार की लड़ाई में बदला किसान आंदोलन - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज धार्मिक संबंधी कार्यों में व्यस्तता बनी रहेगी। समान विचारधारा के वाले किसी व्यक्ति से संपर्क करना आपके लिए प्रसन्नता दायक रहेगा। तथा जीवन स्तर को सुधारने के लिए सिद्धांत वादी तथा व्यापक दृ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें