मांग:सामुदायिक स्वास्थ्य केंद्र रायपुररानी में हड्डियों के डॉक्टर की तैनाती करवाए जाने की मांग

रायपुररानी2 घंटे पहले
केंद्र में डॉक्टर्स की उपलब्धता करवाए जाने की आवश्यकता लंबे समय से है

सामुदायिक स्वास्थ्य केंद्र रायपुररानी में नेत्र रोग विशेषज्ञ, चाइल्ड रोग विशेषज्ञ तथा हड्डियों का डॉक्टर नहीं है जबकि केंद्र में इन रोगों के रोगियों का प्रतिदिन आना लगा रहता है। केंद्र में इन रोगों के डॉक्टर्स की उपलब्धता करवाए जाने की आवश्यकता लंबे समय से महसूस की जा रही है।

इलाका वासियों ने सामुदायिक स्वास्थ्य केंद्र रायपुररानी में नेत्र रोग विशेषज्ञ, हड्डियों का डॉक्टर तथा चाइल्ड रोग विशेषज्ञ डॉक्टर की उपलब्धता करवाए जाने की मांग स्वास्थ्य विभाग हरियाणा से की है। ग्राम पंचायत रायपुररानी के सरपंच मुकेश छाबड़ा, पूर्व सरपंच स्नेहलता राणा, पूर्व उप सरपंच रामपाल राणा, रायपुररानी वासी लाल सिंह, हिमांशु ने स्वास्थ्य विभाग से सामुदायिक स्वास्थ्य केंद्र रायपुररानी में नेत्र रोग विशेषज्ञ, हड्डियों का डॉक्टर, चाइल्ड रोग विशेषज्ञ डॉक्टर्स की उपलब्धता करवाए जाने का अनुरोध किया है।

तथा कहा कि सामुदायिक स्वास्थ्य केंद्र रायपुररानी में प्रतिदिन नेत्र रोग मरीज, हड्डियों के मरीज तथा बच्चों के रोगों के मरीजों का आना लगा रहता है लेकिन सामुदायिक स्वास्थ्य केंद्र में उक्त रोगों के डॉक्टर्स न होने से लोगों को असुविधा होती है।

पूर्व के सालों में सामुदायिक स्वास्थ्य केंद्र रायपुररानी में नेत्र रोग विशेषज्ञ तथा हड्डियों के डॉक्टर तथा बच्चों के रोगों के विशेषज्ञ डॉक्टर्स की उपलब्धता होती थी लेकिन पिछले कई सालों से उक्त रोगों के डॉक्टर केंद्र में नहीं है। उधर, जब सामुदायिक स्वास्थ्य केंद्र रायपुररानी के एसएमओ डॉ संजीव गोयल से इस बारे चर्चा की तो बताया कि इस बारे उच्चाधिकारी ही बतला सकते हैं।

