निर्माण:30 करोड़ से ज्यादा की लागत से बनेगा मौली-प्यारेवाला मुख्य मार्ग

रायपुररानीएक घंटा पहले
  कॉपी लिंक
मौली-प्यारेवाला सड़क मार्ग जिसका होना है निर्माण
  • अनाज मंडी से तहसील तक रोड फोरलेन होगा, भुरेवाला प्यारेवाला के बीच में पुल का निर्माण कार्य शुरू

बेहद लंबे इंतजार के बाद आखिरकार मौली से लेकर प्यारेवाला तक मुख्य मार्ग के निर्माण का काम शुरू हो चुका है। लेकिन अगले सप्ताह तक सड़क के किनारे खड़े पेड़ों की कटाई शुरू हो जाएगी। जिसके बाद रोड निर्माण का काम तेजी से शुरू हो जाएगा। फिलहाल भुरेवाला प्यारेवाला के बीच में एक पुल का निर्माण किया जा रहा है।

वहां एक बॉक्स पुल बनाया जा रहा है। उसके अलावा आगे भी एक पुल का काम चल रहा है। जब रोड के किनारों से पेड़ों की कटाई हो जाएगी। उसके बाद तेजी के साथ रोड के निर्माण कार्य में तेजी आएगी। रोड निर्माण को लेकर पिछली बीजेपी सरकार में घोषणा की गई थी। लेकिन विवादों के बीच में लगातार इस सड़क का निर्माण अटका रहा। ऐसे में लोगों को बदहाल मार्ग से लंबे समय तक गुजरना पड़ा।

अनाज मंडी से तहसील भवन तक होगा फोरलेन: मौली से लेकर प्यारेवाला तक इस सड़क मार्ग में सिर्फ रायपुररानी अनाज मंडी है लेकर रायपुररानी तहसील भवन तक का मार्ग फोरलेन होगा। उसके अलावा दोनों तरफ 10-10 मीटर की चौड़ाई का मार्ग होगा। इस रोड पर 30 करोड़ से ज्यादा की लागत आएगी और अगले सप्ताह तक पेड़ों की कटाई भी शुरू हो जाएगी। यह सड़क मार्ग बनने के बाद नारायणगढ़ से पंचकूला-युमनानगर राष्ट्रीय राजमार्ग से जुड़ जाएगा। जिसका स्थानीय लोगों के साथ साथ लंबे रुट्स पर चलने वाले लोगों को लाभ मिलेगा।

मौली-प्यारेवाला हाईवे बनने के बाद टोका मार्ग से घटेगा ट्रैफिक: मौली से प्यारेवाला मुख्य मार्ग बनने के बाद उम्मीद जताई जा रही है कि रायपुररानी से वाया टोका पंचकुला मार्ग पर ट्रैफिक का लोड घटेगा। लेकिन इसी बीच नंगल टोल प्लाजा होने की वजह से बेशक लोग वाया टोका मार्ग का इस्तेमाल कर सकते हैं। उसके अलावा पंचकूला-यमुनानगर मार्ग से सीधा मौली प्यारेवाला मार्ग जुड़ जाएगा।

पहले पेड़ों की परमिशन तो बाद में ठेकेदारी विवाद से हुई देरी:
सड़क निर्माण को लेकर पहले तो सड़क किनारे खड़े हुए पेड़ों की कटाई की परमिशन को लेकर काफी देरी हुई। लेकिन जब पेड़ों की कटाई की परमिशन की बात बनी तो उसके बाद सड़क का ठेका लेने को लेकर भी विवाद हुआ। अब जाकर सड़क का ठेका किसी दूसरी कंपनी को मिला है। जो रोड का निर्माण करेगी।

सड़क में निर्माण में ज्यादा देरी होने के कारण लोगों ने कई बार सड़क की जल्द से जल्द निर्माण करने की भी मांग की। लेकिन मामला वहीं विवादों में लटका होने के कारण सड़क निर्माण में देरी होती चली गई। पीडब्ल्यूडी विभाग के अधिकारियों ने सड़क निर्माण को जल्द से जल्द करवाने के लिए काफी ज्यादा प्रयास किए।

जिसके बाद आखिरकार सड़क का निर्माण शुरू हो चुका है सड़क बनने के बाद आवाजाही में लोगों को काफी सहूलियत मिलेगी। निर्माण के कुल लागत 48 करोड़ के करीब थी लेकिन अब 30 से 32 करोड़ के करीब बताई जा रही है।
मौली से लेकर प्यारेवाला रोड पर प्यारेवाला के पास दो पुलों का निर्माण कार्य शुरू हो चुका है। उम्मीद है कि अगले सप्ताह तक इस मार्ग पर खड़े पेड़ों की कटाई का काम भी शुरू हो जाएगा। रायपुररानी अनाज मंडी से लेकर तहसील भवन तक फोरलेन मार्ग होगा। उसके अलावा 10-10 मीटर चौड़ाई होगी। -जसविंदर रंगा, एसडीओ पीडब्ल्यूडी विभाग।

