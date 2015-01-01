पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

अनाज की खरीद- बिक्री:बरवाला में कम तो रायपुररानी में पिछली बार से ज्यादा हुई इस साल धान की खरीद

रायपुररानी5 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
रायपुररानी में किसानों को सरकार की योजना रास नहीं आई
  • मेरा पानी-मेरी विरासत योजना से किसानों ने मुंह मोड़ा, बरवाला में करीब 2 लाख क्विंटल धान कम खरीद हुई

रायपुररानी और बरवाला की अनाज मंडियों में इस बार धान की खरीद को लेकर अलग-अलग अंतर नजर आया। जहां सरकार ने भी किसानों को मेरा पानी मेरी विरासत पर किसानों को जागरूक किया। लेकिन रायपुररानी में किसानों को सरकार की ये योजना रास नहीं आई और किसानों ने धान को लेकर इस बार पिछला रिकॉर्ड भी तोड़ दिया।

इस बार 3170 किसानों को 6637 गेट पास मिले और 3 लाख 57 हजार 318 से ज्यादा धान बिकी। बरवाला में पिछली बार से कम धान की खरीद हुई है। पिछली बार से बरवाला में 6 लाख के करीब धान की आज तक खरीद हुई हैं। हालांकि धान की सरकारी खरीद दोनों मंडियों में चल रही है। परंतु अब बहुत कम मात्रा में किसान धान लेकर मंडियों में पहुंच रहे है।

बरवाला में कम तो रायपुररानी में ज्यादा बिकी धान:

धान की सरकारी खरीद को लेकर बरवाला अनाज मंडी में पिछली से कम धान आई। जबकि रायपुररानी में 2019-2020 में 3 लाख 53 हजार 515 क्विंटल धान बिकी थी। जबकि 2020-2021 के लिए अभी तक 3 लाख 57 हजार 358 क्विंटल धान की बिक्री हो चुकी हैं। इस बार रायपुररानी अनाजमंडी में पिछली बार से ज्यादा धान आई है।

इस बार रायपुररानी अनाजमंडी में 9 हजार 342 क्विंटल मक्की आई है। इसके अलावा 8 हजार 437 क्विंटल बाजरा भी सरकारी खरीद पर बिका है। लेकिन बरवाला में करीब 2 लाख क्विंटल धान कम खरीद हुई है। अनाज मंडियों में धान की खरीद को शुरू हुए डेढ़ महीने से ज्यादा वक्त बीत चुका है। लेकिन अभी तक पूर्ण रुप से सभी किसानों की धान की पेमेंट नहीं हुई है।

काफी किसान अभी भी पेमेंट के इंतजार में बैठे है। जिस प्रकार से 72 घंटों में धान की खरीद होने पर पेमेंट का दावा किया गया था। वो दावा जमीनी स्तर पर सही ढंग से नजर नहीं आया है। किसानों को पेमेंट नहीं मिलने के कारण अगली फसल के लिए खर्च का इंतजाम करने के लिए कर्ज और उधार के रास्ते चलना पड़ रहा है।

किसानों को नई फसल की तैयारियों के लिए फसल पर होने वाले खर्च की आवश्यकता होती है। ऐसे में किसान को उम्मीद रहती है कि उसकी मंडी में बिकी फसल की पेमेंट का पैसा मिल जाएगा। लेकिन यदि हर फसल की पेमेंट को देरी से किसानों के खातों में भेजा जाएगा तो उससे किसान उस अपने पैसे का अपने लिए सही इस्तेमाल नहीं कर पाएगा। चूंकि किसान कर्ज तक लेने को मजबूर रहता है।

ऐसे में उसे कर्ज चुकाने में भी देरी के कारण अतिरिक्त ब्याज देना पड़ता है। ऐसे में सरकारों को किसानों की फसल की पेमेंट को जल्दी उनके खातों तक पहुचाने के लिए काम करना होगा। क्योंकि हर फसल की खरीद के बाद किसानों को पेमेंट में देरी का सामना करना पड़ता है। -अभिषेक सैनी, किसान एवम समाजसेवी।

बरवाला अनाजमंडी में आज तक 6 लाख से ज्यादा धान की सरकारी खरीद की जा चुकी है। पिछली बार 8 लाख से ज्यादा धान की फसल की खरीद हुई थी। धान की खरीद अभी भी चल रही है। - विनोद गोयल, सचिव, अनाजमंडी बरवाला।

इस बार 3 लाख 57 हजार से ज्यादा धान की खरीद हुई है। पिछली बार 3 लाख 50 हजार से ज्यादा धान की खरीद हुई थी। मंडी में किसानों की हर समस्या को बड़ी जिम्मेदारी के साथ हल किया गया। - नवदीप, सचिव, अनाजमंडी रायपुररानी।

