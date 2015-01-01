पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

हादसे सें बचाव:ओवरलोडिंग पर आरटीए विभाग ने की कार्रवाई, कई टिपर किए जब्त

रायपुररानी3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
ओवरलोड टिपर जिन्हें रायपुररानी थाने में इंपाउंड किया गया
  • लोगों ने कहा-सड़कों पर धूल उड़ने के कारण हादसे का बना डर

सड़कों पर ओवरलोडिंग वाहनों की समस्या लगातार गंभीर होती जा रही है। खासकर नारायणगढ़ की तरफ से सैकड़ों टिपर रोजाना ओवरलोड होकर रायपुररानी से गुजरते हैं। लेकिन इन पर बहुत ही कम मात्रा में कार्रवाई की जाती है। आज आरटीओ डिपार्टमेंट के अधिकारी जोगिंदर ने रायपुररानी क्षेत्र में ओवरलोड वाहनों की जांच की।

जिसमें करीब 4 टिपरों को कब्जे में लेकर रायपुररानी पुलिस थाने के अंदर खड़ा करवा दिया। आरटीओ डिपार्टमेंट द्वारा मुख्य रूप से ओवरलोडिंग को लेकर यह कार्रवाई की गई। इस मौके पर उनके साथ विभाग के कई कर्मचारी भी मौजूद थे।

लोगों की मांग है कि आरटीए विभाग खासकर नारायणगढ़ की तरफ से ओवरलोड टिपरों पर पूरी तरह से सख्ती कसे। क्योंकि ओवरलोडिंग की वजह से यहां लोगों को ज्यादा दिक्कतें पेश आ रही हैं। जहां ओवरलोडिंग से सड़कों पर धूल उड़ रहा है। वहीं हादसों का भी डर लगा रहता है।

