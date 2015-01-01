पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

आयोजन:छात्रों ने दिवाली पर्व पर कई गतिविधियां में लिया हिस्सा

रायपुररानी2 घंटे पहले
डीएवी पब्लिक सीनियर सेकेंडरी स्कूल में दीपावली पर्व के उपलक्ष्य में स्टूडेंट्स ने घर से ही ऑनलाइन विभिन्न गतिविधियों में भाग लिया। इस उपलक्ष्य में स्कूल में विशेष रूप से हवन करवाया गया जिसमें स्कूल प्रिंसिपल मीनाक्षी डोगरा तथा स्टाफ सदस्यों ने मंगल कामना की। दीपावली के अंतर्गत आयोजित विभिन्न गतिविधियों में कक्षा एल.के.जी-यू.के.जी. के नन्हें बच्चों ने कागज का दीया, इसी प्रकार पहली - दूसरी, तीसरी-चौथी, पांचवीं-छठी कक्षा के स्टूडेंट्स ने क्रमशः मिट्टी का दीया, पेपर की लालटेन, कार्ड निर्माण करके अपनी रचनात्मकता का परिचय दिया।

इसी श्रृंखला में कक्षा सातवीं -आठवीं के बच्चों ने मोमबत्ती स्टैंड और नवीं से बारहवीं तक के स्टूडेंट्स ने तोरण और बंधनवार बनाकर अपना कौशल दिखाया। इस अवसर पर स्कूल प्रिंसिपल मीनाक्षी डोगरा ने दीपावली पर्व की शुभकामनाएं देते हुए स्टूडेंट्स के प्रयासों को सराहा और कहा कि हमें त्योहारों में विशेष सावधानी बरतनी चाहिए।

प्रिंसिपल मीनाक्षी डोगरा ने कोविड-19 के संकट को देखते हुए मास्क लगाने, उचित दूरी बनाए रखने और पटाखे रहित दिवाली का विशेष रूप से संदेश दिया। इसलिए हमें अपने त्योहार सावधानी व स्वास्थ्य विभाग की गाइडलाइन्स की पालना करते हुए खुशी से मनाने चाहिए।

