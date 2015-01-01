पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

लापरवाही:जीरकपुर में हाईवे पर लगे 12 सीसीटीवी कैमरे खराब

जीरकपुर8 घंटे पहले
  • एक्सीडेंट के बाद फरार हो जाते हैं जिम्मेदार, पुलिस को भी नहीं मिलता सुराग

(गीतांश गौतम) जीरकपुर में चंडीगढ़-अंबाला हाईवे पर मेन प्वॉइंट्स पर लाखों रुपए खर्च कर लगाए गए 12 सीसीटीवी कैमरे कई साल से खराब पड़े हैं। इस कारण हाईवे पर एक्सीडेंट या आपराधिक वारदात के बाद इसके जिम्मेदार लोग आसानी से फरार हो जाते हैं। इस तरह के कई एक्सीडेंट फ्लाईओवर पर हो भी चुके हैं, जिनमें लोगों की जान गई लेकिन एक्सीडेंट करके फरार होने वालों का पता नहीं चल सका।

यहां सीसीटीवी कैमरे बंद पड़े होने के चलते पुलिस के लिए आरोपियों को पकड़ना आसान नहीं होता है। पिछले कई साल से बंद पड़े ये कैमरे फ्लाईओवर पर ओवरस्पीड वाहनों की पहचान करने और एक्सीडेंट कर भागने वालों को पकड़ने में काम आते थे। लेकिन अब फ्लाईओवर पर होने वाली इस तरह की घटनाओं के बारे में कुछ पता नहीं चलता।

एक्सीडेंंट करने वाली गाड़ी कैसी थी और इसे कौन चला रहा था, यह सवाल ही रह जाता है। एक्सीडेंट करने वाला वाहन चालक आसानी से बच निकलता है। साल 2019 में शहर में सिक्योरिटी को लेकर डीसी मोहाली ने एरिया दौरा किया था। हाईवे किनारे खराब पड़े सीसीटीवी कैमरों और बंद ट्रैफिक लाइट्स को लेकर डीसी ने प्रशासन और नगर परिषद के अफसरों को जरूरी कदम उठाने के निर्देश दिए थे।

उन्होंने अफसरों को फटकारा भी था लेकिन अब भी स्थिति ज्यों की त्यों है। पुलिस कंट्रोल रूम से इन कैमरों का संपर्क पूरी तरह से टूट चुका है। ऐसी ही स्थिति जीरकपुर-पंचकूला रोड पर बने आरओबी के ऊपर भी है। यहां भी आए दिन एक्सीडेंट होते रहते हैं लेकिन सीसीटीवी कैमरे नहीं लगे होने के चलते आरोपियों तक पहुंचना बहुत मुश्किल होता है।

यहां कई लोग हादसे का शिकार हुए लेकिन एक्सीडेंट के लिए जिम्मेदार व्यक्ति का उन्हें पता ही नहीं चल सका। लाेग भी यह बात जानते हैं कि यहां सीसीटीवी कैमरे नहीं हैं, इसलिए लापरवाही से ओवरस्पीड गाड़ियां दौड़ाते हैं।

पुलिस लिख चुकी है नगर परिषद को लेटर हाईवे पर खराब पड़े सीसीटीवी कैमरों को लेकर ट्रैफिक पुलिस ने नगर परिषद को कई बार लेटर भेजे, लेकिन नगर परिषद पर इसका कोई असर नहीं हुआ। पहले कुछ कैमरे खराब हुए थे। लेकिन मेंटेनेंस न होने के चलते बाकी कैमरे भी खराब हो गए। -ओमवीर, ट्रैफिक इंचार्ज, जीरकपुर

