हादसा:स्कॉर्पियो की टक्कर से ऑल्टो कार सवार 2 लोगों की मौत

जीरकपुरएक घंटा पहले
  • शुक्रवार की देर रात जीरकपुर में हुआ था हादसा

जीरकपुर-पटियाला रोड पर शुक्रवार की रात हुए सड़क हादसे में दो लोगों की मौत हो गई। इसके अलावा दो अन्य लोग गंभीर रूप में जख्मी हो गए। पुलिस ने हादसे के लिए कथित आरोपी स्कॉर्पियो गाड़ी के अज्ञात ड्राइवर के खिलाफ केस दर्ज कर लिया है। नीरज सचदेवा पुत्र प्रेम सचदेवा और उसके दोस्त इशांत मदान निवासी अबोहर ने शेयरिंग कर टैक्सी किराए पर ली।

इस ऑल्टो कार में सवार होकर वे लोग जीरकपुर की ओर आ रहे थे। इस दौरान रास्ते में उनकी टैक्सी में गिद्दड़बाहा से एक अंजान आदमी भी सवार हो गया। कार को टैक्सी चालक कंवरपाल चला रहा था। जीरकपुर-पटियाला रोड पर कार में तेल डलवाने के लिए ऑल्टो ड्राइवर इंडिकेटर देकर कार को शिवा फिलिंग स्टेशन की ओर मोड़ने लगा।

इसी दौरान जीरकपुर से पटियाला की ओर जा रही जम्मू नंबर की तेज रफ्तार स्कॉर्पियो गाड़ी ने ऑल्टो को टक्कर मार दी। टक्कर के बाद कार में सवार चार लोग गंभीर रूप में जख्मी हो गए। मौके पर पहुंची पुलिस ने लोगों की मदद से चारों को एक निजी हॉस्पिटल में पहुंचाया।

यहां जख्मी लोगों की गंभीर हालत देखते हुए डॉक्टरों ने उनको चंडीगढ़ सेक्टर 32 के हॉस्पिटल में रेफर कर दिया। यहां इलाज के दौरान नीरज सचदेवा और गिद्दड़बाहा से टैक्सी में बैठे अंजान व्यक्ति की मौत हो गई।

