पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

हल्की बारिश से ही बुरा हाल:शहर की 50 प्रतिशत सड़कें बारिश के पानी से लबालब

जीरकपुरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
एमसी ऑफिस के सामने वाली सड़क। - Dainik Bhaskar
एमसी ऑफिस के सामने वाली सड़क।
  • लोगों ने कहा- कमाई टैक्स के रूप में एमसी वसूलती तो है लेकिन डेवलपमेंट पर नहीं लगाती

शहर की जनता से करोड़ों रुपए टैक्स वसूलने वाली जीरकपुर नगर परिषद पिछले 20 सालों में यहां बारिश के पानी की निकासी का प्रबंध नहीं कर सकी है। वीरवार को हुई हल्की बारिश से ही शहर की कई कॉलोनियों और मार्केट्स की सड़कें तालाब बन गई। हर साल सड़कों को बनाने के लिए करोड़ों रुपए खर्च करने वाली एमसी ड्रेनेज सिस्टम पर काम नहीं कर रही है।

इस वजह से भी सड़कें टूटती हैं और इसका बड़ा बोझ एमसी के खजाने पर पड़ता है। एमसी के खजाने को भरने के लिए जनता की जेब से टैक्स वसूला जाता है। लोगों को एक ओर प्रॉपर्टी टैक्स, डेवलपमेंट फीस समेत कई तरह के टैक्स देने पड़ते हैं और पब्लिक की इस गाढ़ी कमाई को नगर परिषद सही तरीके से खर्च भी नहीं कर पाती है।

शहर की 50 प्रतिशत सड़कें बारिश के दिनों में पानी से भर जाती हैं। हालांकि पूरे शहर में ड्रेनेज सिस्टम पर 10 प्रतिशत भी काम नहीं हो रखा है। जीरकपुर लो-लाइंग एरिया होने की वजह से यहां पानी सड़कों से उतरकर नालों में निकल जाता है लेकिन कुछ ऐसी कॉलोनियां हैं जहां पानी निकल नहीं पाता है। पानी जमा होने से सड़कों काे बड़ा नुकसान होता है।

जमुना एन्क्लेव की सड़क पर एक साल से बिखर रहे पत्थर

जीरकपुर नगर परिषद के ऑफिस से करीब आधा किलोमीटर दूर जमुना एन्क्लेव की रोड पर दो साल से पानी का तालाब बना हुआ है। एमसी की ओर से यहां निकासी के लिए ड्रेनेज लाइन भी बिछाई गई, इसके बाद भी पानी सड़क पर ही जमा है। इसकी वजह ये है कि सड़क के बीच कार्पेटिंग उखड़ चुकी और गड्ढे में पानी भर गया है।

झील की तरह दिख रही सड़क पर कुछ महीने पहले गटके भी बिछाए गए लेकिन वो भी बह गए। सड़क के किनारे ड्रेनेज सिस्टम पर कई लाख रुपए खर्च किए गए लेकिन पानी ड्रेनेज होल में जाने के लिए सड़क का समतल होना भी जरूरी है। सड़क के बीच में गड्ढा बना हुआ है। ऐसे में पानी ड्रेनेज लाइन में नहीं जा रहा है।

अब पब्लिक का कहना है कि ड्रेनेज सिस्टम पर पैसा खर्च करने का क्या फायदा हुआ। सड़क बनाने का काम अधूरा छोड़ दिया। अब न सड़क ही ठीक है और न पानी की निकासी का ही प्रबंध हो पाया है। यह किसी एक कॉलोनी की बात नहीं है। यहां बलटाना एरिया में भी हल्की बारिश के बाद सड़कों पर पानी जमा हो गया। मेन मार्केट में दो से तीन इंच तक पानी सड़क पर बह रहा है। यहां भी ड्रेनेज सिस्टम तैयार किया गया था लेकिन काम चलाऊ तरीके से इसको बनाया गया।

ढकोली-किशनपुरा रोड पर लोगों की मुश्किलें बरकरार

ढकोली-किशनपुरा रोड पर सबसे ज्यादा हालत खराब है। यहां सड़क टूट कर आधा फीट गहरे गड्ढों में तब्दील हो चुकी है। यहां के रेजिडेंट्स तीन बार नगर परिषद के खिलाफ धरना-प्रदर्शन तक कर चुके हैं। लोग कई चक्कर एमसी ऑफिस के भी लगा चुके हैं।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंविराट बोले- टीम मीटिंग में किसानों पर बात हुई, देश में कोई मुद्दा उठता है तो उस पर चर्चा करते हैं - स्पोर्ट्स - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय ग्रह स्थिति लाभदायक है। इसलिए समय का भरपूर सहयोग करें। किसी पुरानी समस्या का हल मिलने से बहुत अधिक राहत महसूस होगी। कुछ रचनात्मक तथा सामाजिक कार्यों में भी आपका विशेष रुझान रहेगा। घर क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें