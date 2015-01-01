पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

समस्या:ढकौली में 6 दिन से लगी आग, जहरीले धुएं से लोग परेशान

जीरकपुर5 घंटे पहले
एमसी के अफसरों का कहना है कि यहां आग किसने लगाई, पता नहीं
  • फायर ब्रिगेड नेे भी बुझाने की कोशिश की, गारबेज के अंदर तक आग सुलगने की वजह से धुआं आ रहा है

ढकौली में रेलवे फाटक से पहले जीरकपुर एमसी के बनाए गए गारबेज शेड के पास 6 दिन से कचरे में आग लगी हुई है। यहां फायर ब्रिगेड से भी आग बुझाने की कोशिश की गई लेकिन कचरे के अंदर सुलग रही आग बुझी नहीं है। इससे उठ रहे धुएं से आसपास के लोगों को सांस लेने में तकलीफ हो रही है। ढकौली के मुकेश सैनी ने मंगलवार को एमसी के मौके पर काम कर रहे कर्मचारियों से पूछा।

सैनी का कारोबार इसी शेड के सामने है। एमसी कर्मचारियों ने कहा कि हमने फायर ब्रिगेड से भी यहां आग बुझाने की कोशिश की लेकिन गारबेज के ढेर के अंदर आग सुलग रही है, इसलिए यह धुआं उठ रहा है। प्रदूषण फैल रहा पूरे एरिया में: मुकेश सैनी ने कहा कि इस एरिया के हजारों परिवारों काे पिछले 6 दिन से इस धुएं के बीच जीना मुश्किल हो रहा है।

यह आग जानबूझ कर एमसी के कर्मचारियों ने लगाई है ताकि कचरा कम हो, लेकिन यह गलत है। सड़कों के किनारे कूड़े के ढेर लगाकर उनमें आग लगाई जा रही है। कूड़े में ज्यादातर रात के समय आग लगाई जाती है। ऐसे में पूरी रात कूड़ा जलता रहता है और दूर तक उसका जहरीला धुआं फैल जाता है। यहां ढकौली और आसपास के रेजिडेंशियल एरिया में कूड़े से उठने वाला धुआं फैल गया है।

अपने घरों में बैठे लोगों को भी इस धुआं की वजह से परेशानी होती है। इसके अलावा यहां फाटक के रास्ते से गुजरने वाले लोगों को भी इस धुआं की वजह से काफी परेशानी का सामना करना पड़ा। लोगों का कहना है कि जीरकपुर में साफ-सफाई को लेकर नगर परिषद पहले से ही लापरवाह है। सड़कों के आसपास और गलियों, चौराहों में कूड़े के ढेर लगे रहते हैं। अब कूड़े में आग लगाकर लोगों की मुश्किलें और बढ़ाई जा रही हैं।

ढकौली के लोगों का कहना है कि नगर परिषद के कारिंदे इधर-उधर से कूड़ा इकट्‌ठा कर यहां लाकर जला देते हैं। रातभर यहां धुआं उठता रहता है। कचरे में पॉलीथीन, थर्माकोल और प्लास्टिक जैसी चीजें काफी मात्रा में होती हैं, जिनके जलने से जहरीला धुआं उठता है। आसपास रहने वाले लोगों का सांस लेना मुश्किल हो जाता है।

घरों से निकलने पर कहीं भी सफाई नजर नहीं आती। सैर करने वाले लोगों को शुद्ध हवा की जगह कूड़े की बदबू और जहरीले धुआं का सामना करना पड़ता है। शहर में सफाई भी नियमित रूप से नहीं हो रही है। सड़कों पर सफाई करने वाले रोजाना नहीं आते। खासकर कॉलोनियों में सफाई का और भी बुरा हाल है। कई कॉलोनियों में तो सफाई कर्मचारी सप्ताह में एक बार भी नहीं आते।

हमारे पास शिकायत आई थी। उसके बाद फायर ब्रिगेड ने वहां आग बुझाई। आग किसने लगाई, इसका पता नहीं है।- राजिंद्र सिंह, चीफ सेनेटरी इंस्पेक्टर, एमसी जीरकपुर

