हादसा:मेट्रो स्टोर के सामने सड़क पार करते हुए बुजुर्ग को कार ने मारी टक्कर, हुआ जख्मी

जीरकपुर2 घंटे पहले
ट्रैफिक वॉल्यूम ज्यादा होने के चलते सड़क क्रॉस करने की कोशिश में एक्सीडेंट हो रहे यहां
  • कहा-रिहायशी एरिया में रहने वाले लोग फुटओवर ब्रिज बनाने की मांग कर रहे हैं

मंगलवार सुबह यहां चंडीगढ़-अंबाला हाईवे पर जीरकपुर में मेट्रो शाॅपिंग स्टोर के सामने सड़क पार करने के दौरान वीआईपी रोड निवासी हरमेश शर्मा को एक कार ने टक्कर मार दी। हरमेश सड़क पार करने के बाद लालड़ू के लिए ऑटो पकड़ने जा रहा था।

इस दौरान डेराबस्सी की ओर से आ रही एक कार से टक्कर हो गई। कार चालक ने एक्सीडेंट होने से बचाने की कोशिश की। इसके बाद भी टक्कर से हरमेश जमीन पर गिर गया। उसे कार चालक ही उपचार के लिए हॉस्पिटल ले गया। यहां इस तरह के हादसे लगातार हो रहे हैं।

लोग यहां हादसों से बचने के लिए फुटओवर ब्रिज बनाने की मांग कर रहे हैं। यहां फुटओवर ब्रिज न होने के चलते एक्सीडेंट हो रहे हैं। ऐसे में इस रोड को पैदल क्रॉस करना बहुत मुश्किल होता है। लोगों को रोड के दूसरी ओर जाने के लिए ट्रैफिक के बीच से भागकर जाना पड़ता है। रोड पार करने की इसी कोशिश में अक्सर लोग एक्सीडेंट का शिकार हो जाते हैं।

रोड पार करते समय एक्सीडेंट्स में कई लोगों की जान भी जा चुकी है। इस हाईवे पर ट्रैफिक का वॉल्यूम ज्यादा होता है, इसलिए कई बार रोड क्रॉस करने के लिए लोगों को दस-पंद्रह मिनट तक ट्रैफिक कम होने का इंतजार करने के लिए खड़ा रहना पड़ता है। इसी जगह से फ्लाईओवर शुरू होता है। फ्लाईओवर के ऊपर से आने वाली गाड़ियों की स्पीड काफी ज्यादा होती है।

इसी तरह फ्लाईओवर पर चढ़ने वाली गाड़ियांे की स्पीड भी सामान्य से ज्यादा होती है। सड़क पार करने की कोशिश में कोई व्यक्ति अचानक सड़क के बीच में आ जाता है तो गाड़ी चला रहा व्यक्ति अचानक ब्रेक नहीं लगा पाता। ऐसे में सड़क पार करने वाले लोग गाड़ी की चपेट में आ जाते हैं।

इसी तरह के कई एक्सीडेंट यहां हो भी चुके हैं। कई लोग यहां गंभीर घायल हुए तो कुछ की जान भी गई है। यहां आसपास के रिहायशी एरिया में रहने वाले लोग फुटओवर ब्रिज बनाने की मांग कर रहे हैं।

मेट्रो के पास फुटओवर ब्रिज बनाया जाना जरूरी
लोगों का कहना है कि चंडीगढ़ में जॉब करने वाले वीआईपी रोड के लोग इसी जगह बसों में चढ़ते और उतरते हैं। चंडीगढ़ की तरफ से आने वाले लोग बसों से उतरकर वीआईपी रोड पर जाने के लिए रोड क्रॉस करते हैं। अगर यहां फुटओवर ब्रिज बन जाता है तो लोगों को ट्रैफिक के बीच जान जोखिम में डालकर सड़क क्रॉस नहीं करनी पड़ेगी। फ्लाईओवर से उतरने वाला ट्रैफिक तेज स्पीड से चलता है।

ऐसे में यहां रोड क्रॉस करना मुश्किल काम है। कई बुजुर्ग यहां रोड क्रॉस करने के लिए काफी देर तक खड़े होकर ट्रैफिक कम होने का इंतजार करते हैं। लोगों की मांग है कि वीआईपी रोड की आबादी लगातार बढ़ रही है। ऐसे में यहां फुटओवर ब्रिज बनना जरूरी है।

अंबाला की ओर से जीरकपुर में मेट्रो के पास उतरने वाली सवारियों के लिए भी रोड क्रॉस करना मुश्किल होता है। इस रूट पर चलने वाले लोगों के लिए भी यहां मेट्रो के पास फुटओवर ब्रिज बनाया जाना जरूरी है।

