नियमों की अनदेखी:ऑटो चालकों की मनमानी, इनकी वजह से पटियाला चौक पर रोज लग रहा जाम

जीरकपुर5 घंटे पहले
  • समस्या-ओवरलोड चल रहे ऑटो से लोगों की जान जोखिम में

जीरकपुर में ऑटो रिक्शा चालकों की खूब मनमानी चल रही है। इनके कारण यहां पटियाला चौक पर ट्रैफिक जाम हो रहा है। ओवरलोड चल रहे इन ऑटो में बैठने वालों की जान भी जोखिम में रहती है। ट्रैफिक वाॅयलेशन करने वाले इन ऑटो चालकों को ट्रैफिक पुलिस से चालान कटने या ऑटो इंपाउंड होने का भी डर नहीं है। हालात ये हैं कि पुलिस के सामने ही ऑटो में ओवरलोडिंग हो रही है।

दिनभर शहर की सड़कों पर पुलिस के सामने ये ओवरलोड ऑटो धड़ल्ले से चल रहे हैं। बस टर्मिनल के सामने से ओवरलोड ऑटो पंचकूला के लिए चलते हैं। बीच में के-एरिया चाैक पर पुलिस मौजूद होती है। यहां भी इनको रोका नहीं जाता है। इसी तरह से पटियाला चौक से बनूड़ की तरफ ओवरलोड ऑटो चलते हैं। इस रोड पर भी पुलिस उन्हें रोक नहीं पा रही है।

इसी तरह से अंबाला रोड पर बने बस क्यू शेल्टर के पास से जीरकपुर की ओर इसी तरह ओवरलोड ऑटो चल रहे हैं। ऑटो चालकों का हौंसला इतना बढ़ चुका है कि इन्हें चालान कटने का कोई डर नहीं है। लंबे समय से पुलिस ने ऑटो वालों के खिलाफ कोई मुहिम भी नहीं चलाई है। लोगों का कहना है कि ऑटो चालकों की जांच की जानी चाहिए। अगर पुलिस इनके डॉक्यूमेंट्स की जांच करे तो ज्यादातर ऑटो वालों के पास लाइसेंस तक नहीं मिलेगा।

