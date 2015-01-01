पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

हादसे की डर:बलटाना: सड़कों के बीच कई फीट गहरे गड्‌ढे, हो सकता है हादसा

जीरकपुर4 घंटे पहले
बलटाना में कुछ जगह सड़कें धंस गई हैं। सड़कों के बीच में गहरे गड्‌ढे होने की वजह से यहां हर समय हादसा होने का डर बना हुआ है। यहां गोल्ड इस्टेट में गुप्ता स्वीट्स के पास सड़क के बीच गहरा गड्‌ढा बना हुआ है। यहां सड़क के नीचे से गुजर रही सीवरेज लाइन का कुछ हिस्सा ऊपर से टूट गया है। यहां के दुकानदारों का कहना है कि इस गड्‌ढे में कई बार दोपहिया सवार लोग गिर चुके हैं। कई लोगों को यहां चोट लगती है।

यहां से गुजरने वाले लोगों को हम सावधान रहने के लिए कहते रहते हैं। गड्‌ढे की तरफ वाहन चालकों का ध्यान खींचने के लिए आसपास के लाेगों ने यहां लकड़ी पर कपड़ा टांग दिया है ताकि एक्सीडेंट न होने पाए। लोगों का आरोप है कि नगर परिषद इस ओर ध्यान नहीं दे रही। ऐसा लगता है कि नगर परिषद को यहां कोई बड़ा हादसा होने का इंतजार है। इन गड्‌ढों को तुरंत बंद करवाया जाना चाहिए।

शाम के समय यहां एक्सीडेंट होने का ज्यादा डर रहता है। अब सर्दियां शुरू हो चुकी हैं और कुछ दिन में धुंध भी बढ़ जाएगी। ऐसे में यहां सड़कों के गड्‌ढे लोगों के लिए खतरनाक साबित हो सकते हैं। इसके अलावा बलटाना में ही कई अन्य जगहों पर भी सड़कों में इस तरह के गहरे गड्‌ढे बने हुए हैं जिसके चलते यहां हमेशा एक्सीडेंट होने का डर बना रहता है।

कई जगह तो सड़कों में कई फुट गहरे गड्‌ढे बने हुए हैं, जिनमें गिर कर किसी मोटरसाइकिल या कार सवार के साथ बड़ा हादसा हो सकता है। यहां रहने वाले लोगों का कहना है कि सड़कें बनाते समय घटिया सामग्री इस्तेमाल की गई है, जिसकी वजह से सड़कों में ये गड्‌ढे हुए हैं। बीच सड़क गड्‌ढों की वजह से उनको हमेशा डर लगा रहता है कि कहीं किसी की जान न चली जाए।

कई बार यहां मोटरसाइकिल सवार इन गड्‌ढों की वजह से गिर कर चोट भी खा चुके हैं। इन गड्‌ढों की वजह से रात के समय जानलेवा हादसा हो सकता है। तेज रफ्तार में आने वाले मोटरसाइकिल और कार सवार गड्‌ढे के नजदीक आकर बुरी तरह हड़बड़ा जाते हैं और उन्हें एकदम से ब्रेक लगाना पड़ता है। लोगों की मांग है कि नगर परिषद को इन गड्‌ढों को तुरंत बंद करवाना चाहिए ताकि किसी के साथ हादसा न हो।

