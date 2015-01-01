पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

वारदात:घर के बाहर से बुलेट हुआ चोरी, मामला दर्ज

जीरकपुर3 घंटे पहले
शहर में वाहन चोरी की घटनाएं लगातार हो रही हैं। यहां वीआईपी रोड एरिया में बुलेट मोटरसाइकिल चोरी का मामला सामने आया है। यहां चंडीगढ़ स्थित रामदरबार से अपने दोस्त को मिलने आए एक व्यक्ति की घर के बाहर खड़ी बुलेट मोटरसाइकिल चोरी हो गई।

चंडीगढ़ के रामदरबार फेस-1 निवासी विकास बिड़लान ने जीरकपुर पुलिस काे दी शिकायत में बताया कि वह एक दिसंबर को जीरकपुर के वीआईपी रोड एरिया में दोस्त को मिलने के लिए अपने बुलेट मोटरसाइकिल पर आया था। उसने मोटरसाइकिल दोस्त के घर के बाहर खड़ा किया और दोस्त के घर चला गया।

जब एक घंटे के बाद वह वापस आया तो उसकी मोटरसाइकिल गायब थी। इसकी शिकायत उसने उसी दिन जीरकपुर थाने में दी लेकिन पुलिस ने 14 दिसंबर को एफआईआर दर्ज की।

