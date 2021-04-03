पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

निकाय चुनाव:7 उम्मीदवारों के नामांकन रद्‌द; 222 मैदान में, आज उम्मीदवारों को मिलेंगे चुनाव निशान

  • जो चुनाव से बाहर हुए, उनके कागज थे अधूरे

वीरवार को निकाय चुनाव की नामांकन प्रक्रिया पूरी हो गई। चुनाव लड़ने के लिए अलग-अलग पार्टियों के कुल 229 उम्मीदवारों ने नामांकन पत्र भरे थे। इनमें से 7 के नामांकन रद्द हो गए हैं। नामांकन पत्र वापस लेने का समय 5 फरवरी को सुबह 11 से दोपहर 3 बजे तक रखा गया है। इसी दौरान उम्मीदवारों को चुनाव निशान भी मिलेंगे।

इनके नामांकन हुए रद्द

वार्ड नंबर 8 से कांग्रेस उम्मीदवार मीना कुमारी का नामांकन रद्द हुआ। एससी सर्टिफिकेट सही न होने के कारण ऐसा हुआ। वार्ड नंबर 9 से अकाली दल से दीप रानी का नामांकन रद्द किया गया। इसमें बताया गया कि इनका प्रपोजर संबंधित वार्ड से नहीं था। वहीं, वार्ड नंबर 26 से भाजपा उम्मीदवार राजपाल और विवेक दोनों के ही नामांकन रद्द किए गए। वार्ड नंबर 12 से आजाद उम्मीदवार अमनदीप सिंह और सुखविंदर सिंह के भी नामांकन रद्द किए गए। इन दोनों का प्रपोजर भी एक ही था और दोनों ने फीस की ऑरिजिनल कॉपी दस्तावेजों के साथ नहीं लगाई थी।

वार्ड नंबर 29 से भाजपा उम्मीदवार कमलेश का नामांकन पत्र रद्द किया गया। बताया जा रहा है कि इस कैंडीडेट को पार्टी ने 27 नंबर वार्ड से टिकट दी थी लेकिन उसने अपना नामांकन वार्ड नंबर 29 से भर दिया। जब तक नामांकन की लिस्ट सार्वजनिक नहीं हुई तब तक आम आदमी पार्टी के कैंडिडेट्स में भी नामांकन रद्द होने का डर था। शाम को विधायक एनके शर्मा एमसी ऑफिस पहुंचे। उनके पास अकाली दल के 31 उम्मीदवारों को अथॉरिटी लेटर था। इसलिए कोई भी अकाली उम्मीदवार वहां मौजूद नहीं था।

शर्मा करीब एक घंटे वहां रहे। इसी बीच भाजपा और आम आदमी पार्टी के उम्मीदवारों को डर सताने लगा कि कहीं उनका नामांकन रद्द न हो जाए। इसके बाद एमसी के ऑफिस के बाहर नारेबाजी होने लगी। यहां ड्यूटी पर तैनात ढकोली पुलिस स्टेशन के एसएचओ दीपिंदर सिंह बराड़ ने यहां मौजूद लोगों से संयम बरतने को कहा और माहौल को कंट्रोल में रखा।

चुनाव निशान बांटे जाएंगे

जो उम्मीदवार नामांकन पत्र वापस लेना चाहते हैं वे फार्म 23 का उपयोग करते हुए शुक्रवार सुबह 11 से 3 बजे तक नामांकन वापस ले सकते हैं। आजाद उम्मीदवारों को 4 से 5 बजे तक उनके चुनाव निशान बांटे जाएंगे। -पवित्र सिंह, रिटर्निंग अफसर

