क्राइम:कैंटर चालक पर चाकुओं से हमला, 6 हजार रुपए लूटे

जीरकपुर2 घंटे पहले
  कॉपी लिंक

कैंटर चालक पर 3 लोगों ने चाकुओं से हमला कर जख्मी कर लूट लिया। कैंटर चालक कैथल से जीरकपुर के गोडाउन एरिया में चावलों की बोरियां छोड़ने आया था। हमलावर उससे 6 हजार रुपए कैश, चांदी की चेन, कैंटर की आरसी, ड्राइविंग लाइसेंस, आधार कार्ड और पैन कार्ड भी ले गए। कैंटर चालक राजेश कुमार गांव चाण चक्क कैथल का रहने वाला है।

राजेश को पहले जीरकपुर के जेपी हॉस्पिटल में ले जाया गया, जहां उसकी गंभीर हालत को देखते हुए जीएमसीएच-32 चंडीगढ़ रेफर कर दिया गया। जीरकपुर पुलिस ने राजेश के बयान के आधार पर 3 युवकों के खिलाफ धारा 392, 324, 341 व 506 के तहत केस दर्ज किया है। राजेश ने पुलिस को दिए बयान में बताया कि वह कैथल से चावलों की बोरियां लेकर जीरकपुर के गोडाउन में डिलीवरी करने आया था।

करीब 3.30 बजे वह जीरकपुर पहुंचा। गोडाउन एरिया का पता पूछने के लिए चंडीगढ़-अंबाला हाईवे पर रमाडा होटल के बाहर स्लिप रोड पर अपना कैंटर खड़ा कर दिया। रोड के दूसरी तरफ उसे 3 युवक दिखाई दिए। जब वह पता जानने के लिए उनके पास गया तो युवकों ने उसे घेर लिया। राजेश ने बताया कि 2 हमलावरों के हाथ में चाकू थे, जबकि एक ने हाथ में डंडा ले रखा था।

हमलावरों ने चाकुओं से उसकी पीठ, कंधे व पेट पर वार किए। हमलावर उसकी गर्दन काटने की बात कर रहे थे तभी उसने चिल्लाना शुरू किया। शोर सुनकर एक होटल का सिक्योरिटी गार्ड उसकी मदद करने आया। सिक्योरिटी गार्ड के हाथ में बंदूक देखकर हमलावर भाग गए।

