अपराध:बच्चों ने फोड़ा सात साल के बच्चे का सिर, मां ने पुलिस में शिकायत दी

जीरकपुर3 घंटे पहले
अरमान के सिर पर तीन टांके लगे

पभात रोड स्थित विक्टोरिया सिटी में रहने वाले 7 साल के बच्चे पर कुछ प्रवासी बच्चों ने हमला कर दिया। अरमान नाम का यह बच्चा दूसरी क्लास का छात्र है। अरमान की मां रीटा रानी ने जीरकपुर पुलिस को दी शिकायत में बताया कि उनकी सोसायटी के पीछे ईंटों का भट्ठा है। कुछ प्रवासी मजदूरों के बच्चे उनके बेटे अरमान को कई दिनों से तंग कर रहे हैं।

कुछ दिन पहले अरमान गली में खेल रहा था, उस दौरान वे बच्चे अरमान के पास आए और उससे अश्लील बातें करने लगे। जब अरमान ने इसका विरोध किया तो उन्होंने मारपीट की और भाग गए। अरमान ने इसकी जानकारी मां को दी लेकिन उस दिन बच्चे आसपास नहीं दिखाई दिए। बुधवार शाम को जब अरमान गली में खेल रहा था तो वे बच्चे अरमान के पास आए और उसे गाली-गलौज करने लगे।

इसी बीच एक बच्चे ने अरमान के सिर में पत्थर मार दिया। जख्मी करने के बाद सभी बच्चे वहां से भाग गए। अरमान को इलाज के लिए प्राइवेट हॉस्पिटल में ले जाया गया। उसके सिर पर तीन टांके लगाए गए हैं। एसएचओ राजपाल सिंह ने बताया कि जख्मी बच्चे की मां ने शिकायत दी है, जिसको वेरिफाई किया जा रहा है। भट्‌ठे पर जाकर पुलिस मामले की जांच करेगी।

