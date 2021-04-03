पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सफाई व्यवस्था चरमराई:शहर में गारबेज प्रोसेसिंग सिस्टम को लागू करने में नगर परिषद नाकाम

जीरकपुरएक घंटा पहले
खाली प्लॉटों और सड़कों के किनारे गारबेज के ढेर लग रहे। - Dainik Bhaskar
  • शेड्यूल बनाकर नहीं की जा रही सफाई, जगह-जगह लगे कूड़े के ढेर

नगर परिषद जीरकपुर के 31 वार्डों में गारबेज प्रोसेसिंग सिस्टम को लागू करने में नगर परिषद कामयाब नहीं हो पा रही है। नगर परिषद शहर में गारबेज के निपटान पर भी नजर नहीं रख पा रही है। ऐसे में सफाई व्यवस्था पूरी तरह चरमरा चुकी है।

जगह-जगह गारबेज के ढेर लगे हुए हैं। लोगों में सफाई व्यवस्था को लेकर काफी नाराजगी है। वार्ड वाइज सफाई का शेड्यूल बनाकर काम नहीं किया जा रहा है। खाली प्लॉटों और सड़कों के किनारे गारबेज के ढेर लग रहे हैं। शहर को स्वच्छ रखने की बातें सिर्फ मीटिंग्स तक ही सीमित होकर रह गई हैं। कुछ महीने पहले सभी 31 वार्डों में सफाई कैंपेनिंग का शेड्यूल तय किया गया था।

इसमें वार्ड नंबर 1 से लेकर 31 तक सभी वार्डों में सफाई के साथ-साथ गारबेज कलेक्शन और इसके निपटान को लेकर काम करने का दावा किया गया था। लेकिन यह सब ज्यादा दिन नहीं चल सका। अब हर वार्ड से सफाई को लेकर शिकायतें आ रही हैं।

मीटिंग करके भूले, चेकिंग नहीं हो रही सोसायटीज में

डंपिंग और सॉलिड वेस्ट की लिफ्टिंग की समस्या से निजात पाने के लिए नगर परिषद जीरकपुर ने पिछले दिनों सोसायटीज के बिल्डर और आरडब्ल्यूए से मीटिंग की थी। इस मीटिंग में एमसी के अफसरों ने कहा कि आरडब्ल्यूए और बिल्डर को सोसायटियों के अंदर ही पिट कंपोस्ट और एमआरएफ (मैटीरियल रिसाइकिल फैसिलिटी) तकनीक से कूड़ा खत्म करने के प्रबंध करने होंगे। अधिकारियों ने कहा कि इस संबंध में कई बार मीटिंग करने, नोटिस देने के बाद भी आदेश की पालना नहीं हो रही है।

