विवाद:सड़क पर पार्किंग को लेकर हुआ झगड़ा

जीरकपुर2 घंटे पहले
चंडीगढ़-अंबाला रोड पर पटियाला चौक के पास गाड़ी की पार्किंग को लेकर एक दुकानदार का एक गाड़ी मालिक के साथ झगड़ा हो गया। कुछ देर तक वहां तमाशा होता रहा। गाड़ी वाले ने कहा कि सड़क पर गाड़ी इसलिए लगा रहा हूं क्योंकि पार्किंग की जगह नहीं है।

दुकानदार ने कहा कि मेरी दुकान के आगे गाड़ी खड़ी मत करो। इसी बात को लेकर बहस हुई। इस तरह के मामले जीरकपुर में रोजाना सामने आ रहे हैं। यहां बिना पार्किंग के बन रही बिल्डिंग्स की वजह से न सिर्फ झगड़े हो रहे, बल्कि इनकी वजह से ट्रैफिक भी जाम हो रहा है।

पुलिस को पहले से ही मिल रही शिकायतें...

जीरकपुर पुलिस को पार्किंग को लेकर हो रहे झगड़ों की शिकायतें मिल रही हैं। हर महीने दर्जनों लोग इसलिए पुलिस के पास पहुंच रहे हैं कि पार्किंग को लेकर मारपीट तक हो रही है। बलटाना एरिया में सैनी विहार फेज एक, दो, तीन, चार, पांच अन्य कॉलोनियों में सड़कों की चौड़ाई बिल्डर ने कम रखी है। इस कारण अब लोग पार्किंग को लेकर आपस में उलझ रहे हैं।

सैनी विहार में पार्किंग काे लेकर दो पड़ोसी आपस में झगड़ पड़े। लोगों ने एक-दूसरे को समझाने की कोशिश की। इस दौरान धक्का-मुक्की भी हुई। रामवीर सिंह ने बताया कि उसके घर के आगे पड़ोसी गाड़ी लगाता है, जबकि पड़ोसी चाहता है कि यहां गाड़ी पार्किंग न करें। हमारे पास इसके अलावा कोई जगह नहीं है। लंबे समय से यह दिक्कत बन रही है।

