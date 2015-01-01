पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

लापरवाही:बिना मंजूरी सड़क पर चल रहा निर्माण गिराया

जीरकपुर2 घंटे पहले
ढकोली में नगर परिषद की मंजूरी के बिना बनाए जा रहे सीवरेज सेफ्टी टैंक को तोड़ दिया गया। यह टैंक सड़क पर बनाया जा रहा था, जिसे नगर परिषद की टीम ने जेसीबी की मदद से गिरा दिया।

एमई मुकेश राय ने बताया कि ढकोली क्षेत्र में बिना मंजूरी सड़क की जगह में सीवरेज सेफ्टी टैंक बनाया जा रहा था। इसकी जानकारी मिलने पर नगर परिषद की टीम ने निर्माण को तोड़ दिया। उन्होंने कहा कि नगर परिषद एरिया में किसी को भी अवैध निर्माण नहीं करने दिया जाएगा। इस रोड के आसपास रहने वाले लोगों का कहना है कि नगर परिषद शहर को ओडीएफ मुक्त होने का दावा तो करती है, लेकिन इसके लिए जरूरी कदम नहीं उठाए जा रहे। लोग लाखों रुपए टैक्स और अन्य फीस के तौर पर नगर परिषद को देते हैं, इसके बावजूद ढकोली-किशनपुरा रोड पर अभी तक सीवरेज की व्यवस्था नहीं की गई है।

