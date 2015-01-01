पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

जाम की बढ़ती समस्या:पटियाला रोड के लोहगढ़ टी-प्वॉइंट पर रोज लग रहा जाम, मांग: यहां ट्रैफिक लाइट लगाएं

जीरकपुरएक घंटा पहले
जीरकपुर में पटियाला रोड के लोहगढ़ टी-प्वॉइंट पर ट्रैफिक लाइट लगवाने के लिए लोग लंबे समय से मांग कर रहे हैं। लोगों का कहना है कि यहां ट्रैफिक लाइट नहीं होने की वजह से लोगों को रोड क्रॉस करने के लिए काफी परेशानी का सामना करना पड़ता है। जब तक जीरकपुर की ओर से पटियाला की ओर जाने वाला ट्रैफिक सड़क पर चलता है।

तब तक वीआईपी रोड से पटियाला रोड पर जीरकपुर की ओर से ट्रैफिक नहीं चल सकता। यहां पटियाला रोड के दोनों ओर कई रेजिडेंशियल अपार्टमेंट्स और काॅलोनियां हैं। ऐसे में सड़क के दोनों ओर बसे लाेगों का रोड पर काफी आना-जाना रहता है। लोगों को रोड के एक तरफ से दूसरी तरफ आना-जाना पड़ता है। इसके अलावा आसपास कई गांव भी हैं। इन गांवों से भी लोगों का इस रोड पर काफी आना-जाना रहता है।

यहां हर समय रहता है हादसे का डर...

रिहायशी एरिया का फैलाव होने से इस रोड पर लोगों का इधर से उधर आना-जाना रहता है। रोड पर लोहगढ़ टी-प्वॉइंट पर ट्रैफिक लाइट लगाने की जरूरत है। इसके आगे वीआईपी रोड टी-प्वॉइंट पर भी ट्रैफिक लाइट लगाने की मांग की जा रही है।

इसके अलावा पटियाला चौक से लेकर नाभा साहिब तक रोड पर कई जगह कट भी बने हुए हैं। अक्सर लोग इन कट के बीच से होकर रोड क्रॉस करने की कोशिश में रहते हैं। ऐसे में यहां हर समय हादसा होने का डर बना रहता है। इसके अलावा भी शहर में कई जगह ट्रैफिक लाइट प्रॉपर काम नहीं कर रही हैं। यहां सिंगपुरा चौक पर ट्रैफिक लाइट्स आए दिन खराब रहती हैं।

