सामाजिक कार्य:जरूरतमंद लोगों को गर्म कपड़े बांटे

जीरकपुर2 घंटे पहले
जरुरतमंद लोगों को सर्दी से बचाने के लिए गर्म कपड़े बांटे गए। इस मुहिम के तहत लोगों से बच्चों, महिलाओं व पुरुषों के पहनने लायक कपड़े, चप्पलें और जूते इकट्ठा करके जरुरतमंदों तक पहुंचाने का काम किया जा रहा है। इसके तहत पभात के गोदाम एरिया में करीब 200 लोगों को गर्म कपड़े, चप्पलें और जूते बांटे गए। सलाद वाला कंपनी के फाउंडर अमन सिंगला ने बताया कि यह मुहिम संस्था रॉबिन हुड आर्मी के साथ मिलकर पूरी की गई है। अगले हफ्ते भी जरुरतमंद लोगों को कपड़े आदि बांटे जाएंगे।

