होगा चालान:खरीदारी के लिए आने वाले अपने वाहन को रोड किनारे न करें पार्क

जीरकपुरएक घंटा पहले
जीरकपुर में पुलिस ने वाहनों की चेकिंग करनी शुरू कर दी है।
  • पुलिस ने सिंघपुरा चौक के पास रॉन्ग साइड वाहनों को रोकने के लिए बैरिकेड लगाए

दिवाली फेस्टिवल पर जीरकपुर में चंडीगढ़-अंबाला हाईवे पर कई शॉपिंग मॉल्स और स्टोर्स में शॉपिंग करने वाले लोग अपनी गाड़ियों को हाईवे पर गलत तरीके से लगा लेते हैं। इसको लेकर पुलिस ने बुधवार को यहां रॉन्ग पार्किंग में खड़ी कई गाड़ियों के चालान किए। पुलिस ने ट्रैफिक जाम से बचने के लिए शहर के कुछ प्वॉइंट्स पर बैरिकेड्स लगाकर रॉन्ग साइड चलने वालों को रोकने का भी प्रबंध किया है।

यहां सिंघपुरा चौक पर पीआर-7 से डेराबस्सी की तरफ जाने वाले लोग रॉन्ग साइड एंट्री करते हैं। इस कारण यहां ट्रैफिक जाम हो जाता है। पुलिस ने माया गार्डन मग्नीशिया के सामने पीआर-7 की ओर ट्रैफिक रॉन्ग साइड निकलने से रोकने के लिए बैरिकेड्स लगाए हैं। मोहाली से डेराबस्सी की तरफ जाने के लिए चंडीगढ़-अंबाला हाईवे टी-प्वॉइंट से पहले ही एक सर्विस लेन से मैक-डी चौक तक ट्रैफिक निकलेगा। इसके बाद मैक-डी चौक से डेराबस्सी की ओर ट्रैफिक निकलेगा।

शॉपिंग मॉल्स के बाहर सर्विस लेन पर भी न खड़ी करें गाड़ियां:

चंडीगढ़-अंबाला रोड पर बेस्ट प्राइस मेें शॉपिंग करने वाले कई लोग अपनी गाड़ियां हाईवे के साथ-साथ बेस्ट प्राइस के बाहर सर्विस लेन पर भी खड़ी कर रहे हैं। सर्विस लेन ट्रैफिक की आवाजाही के लिए है। पुलिस का कहना है कि यहां रॉन्ग पार्किंग में खड़ी गाड़ियों के चालान काटने शुरू कर दिए गए हैं। अगर लोग फिर भी नहीं माने तो गाड़ियां इंपाउंड की जाएंगी।

इसी तरह कई शॉपिंग स्टोर्स के बाहर भी हाईवे की सर्विस लेन पर गाड़ियां खड़ी की जा रही हैं। सिंघपुरा चौक पर भी अवैध पार्किंग की वजह से ट्रैफिक रुक रहा है। इसी तरह जीरकपुर-पटियाला चौक पर भी अवैध पार्किंग की वजह से ट्रैफिक रुक रहा है।

पंचकूला रोड पर भी यही हाल...

जीरकपुर-पंचकूला रोड पर कलगीधर मार्केट के पास से लेकर आगे होटल शगुन, आशीर्वाद बैंक्विट तक रॉन्ग पार्किंग में गाड़ियां खड़ी हो रही हैं। इस रोड पर रॉन्ग साइड चलने वालोंे की भी भरमार है। यहां भी पुलिस गाड़ियां इंपाउंड करने का काम करेगी। रॉन्ग साइड चलने वालों के चालान करने के लिए भी यहां एक टीम तैनात की जाएगी।

रॉन्ग पार्किंग में गाड़ियां खड़ी न करें। शॉपिंग करने से पहले गाड़ी को पार्किंग में लगाएं, ताकि सड़क पर चलने वाले बाकी ट्रैफिक को कोई रुकावट पैदा न हो। जाे गाड़ी रॉन्ग पार्किंग में मिलेगी, उसको इंपाउंड भी किया जा सकता है। ओमवीर सिंह, ट्रैफिक इंचार्ज जीरकपुर

