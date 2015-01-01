पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

लापरवाही से परेशानी:आबादी बढ़ने से 15 साल में ही लाइनें पड़ने लगी छोटी, शहर के 90 प्रतिशत में हो रही ब्लॉक

जीरकपुर2 घंटे पहले
15 सालों में ही नई सीवर लाइनों को डालने की जरूरत पड़ गई है।
  • पूरे शहर में अधिकतर एरिया में नई सीवर लाइन डालने की जरूरत

अनप्लान्ड जीरकपुर को बसाने के दौरान यहां करोड़ों की लागत से 15 सालों में जितनी भी सीवरेज लाइनें डाली गई, वे सब नाकारा हो चुकी हैं। इसलिए जीरकपुर में 15 सालों में ही नई सीवर लाइनों को डालने की जरूरत पड़ गई है। शहर के 90 प्रतिशत हिस्से में सीवरेज लाइनें ब्लॉक हो रही हैं।

इसकी सबसे बड़ी वजह ये है कि जब यहां नगर परिषद ने पंजाब वाटर सप्लाई एवं सीवरेज विभाग को काम सौंपा, तब जनसंख्या का जरा भी आकलन नहीं किया। इतना ही नहीं, भविष्य की प्लानिंग तो की ही नहीं। आलम ये है कि कम क्षमता वाली सीवरेज लाइनें डालकर 15 सालों में कई सौ करोड़ खर्च करने वाली नगर परिषद को फिर से इसकी बड़ी कीमत चुकानी पड़ेगी।

पूरे शहर में नए सीवरेज सिस्टम को डालने के लिए फिर से कई सौ करोड़ रुपए खर्च करने पड़ेंगे, तब कहीं जाकर शहर में सीवरेज लाइनें कारगर साबित होंगी। एमसी ने 15 सालों में जितनी भी सीवर लाइनें डालीं, उनको लेकर प्लानिंग नहीं की। जनसंख्या के अनुसार अधिक क्षमता की सीवरेज लाइनें डाली होती तो आज जो हालात लोगों को झेलने पड़ रहे हैं, वैसे न झेलने पड़ते।

एमसी की लापरवाही से पहुंचा करोड़ों का नुकसान

जीरकपुर में रेजिडेंशियल एरिया में ग्राउंड, फर्स्ट के साथ सेकंड फ्लोर को आधा ही कंस्ट्रक्शन कर कवर किया जा सकता है। आसान शब्दों में यह कहा जा सकता है कि रेजिडेंशियल एरिया में ढाई मंजिला मकान ही पास होता है। बिल्डिंग बायलॉज के अनुसार यह पैरामीटर तय है लेकिन यहां इस बात का जरा भी ध्यान नहीं रखा गया है।

हमने जीरकपुर नगर परिषद और लोकल बॉडीज डिपार्टमेंट को कहा है कि साल के 365 दिन में से 350 दिन शिवालिक विहार में सीवरेज जाम रहता है। यह इसी का नतीजा है कि यहां छोटी सीवर लाइनें डाली गई जो 15 सालों में ही जवाब दे गई। एमसी ने सुनवाई नहीं की तो हमें हाईकोर्ट जाना पड़ा।

इसके बाद हाईकोर्ट ने जीरकपुर नगर परिषद को नई और बड़ी सीवर लाइन डालने के लिए जिला प्रशासन को आदेश दिए हैं। जीरकपुर नगर परिषद को 33 लाख से ज्यादा रुपए जमा करने को भी कहा है। यह अकेले शिवालिक विहार की बात नहीं, पूरे जीरकपुर में यही हाल है। - पवन नेहरू, प्रधान, शिवालिक विहार

शिवालिक विहार में नई सीवर लाइन डालने के लिए एमसी जल्दी फंड रिलीज करेगी। शहर में जहां भी सीवर लाइनें ब्लॉक हो रही हैं, उनको ठीक किया जा रहा है। अगर कहीं नई लाइन डालने की जरूरत पड़ेगी तो वहां नई लाइन डाली जाएगी। -मुकेश राय, एमई, एमसी जीरकपुर

