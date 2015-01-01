पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

जीरकपुर:सड़कों के बीच में लगे हैं बिजली के पोल, चलने की जगह हुई तंग, हादसे का खतरा

जीरकपुर8 घंटे पहले
  • लोगों ने कहा-सड़क पर खड़े पोल की वजह से जानलेवा हादसा हो सकता है

जीरकपुर में कई जगह बिजली के पोल सड़कों के बीच में लगे हुए हैं। इससे यहां पोल से टकराकर एक्सीडेंट होने का खतरा तो रहता ही है, बिजली की तारों की चपेट में आकर करंट लगने का भी डर बना हुआ है। शहर में जगह-जगह बेतरतीब ढंग से लगे बिजली के पोल देखे जा सकते हैं। यहां गाजीपुर में सरकारी स्कूल के पास बिजली का एक पोल तो सड़क के बीचोंबीच लगा हुआ है।

इस रोड पर चलने वाले वाहन पोल की वजह से अचारक स्पीड कम करते हैं और फिर पोल से बचते हुए निकलते हैं। अगर इस पोल से कोई वाहन टकरा गया तो पोल टूट कर सड़क पर आ गिरेगा और इसके साथ ही बिजली की करंटशुदा तारें भी सड़क पर गिरेंगी। इससे सड़क पर चलने वाले अन्य वाहनों या पैदल चलने वाले लोगों की जान को भी खतरा हो सकता है। इसी तरह सड़क के बीच एक पोल ढकौली में भी लगा हुआ है।

इसके अलावा बलटाना मेेन रोड पर सड़क पर लगे बिजली के ट्रांसफार्मर के पोल हादसों को बुलावा दे रहे हैं। सड़क पर चलने वाले लोग इन पोल्स के बिल्कुल पास से होकर गुजरते हैं। ऐसे में यहां जानलेवा हादसा होने का डर बना रहता है। सड़कों पर ट्रांसफार्मर वाले पोल लगे होने की वजह से सड़कें भी काफी तंग हो गई हैं।

इनसे निकली हुई तारें लोगों की पहुंच में हैं। रोड से गुजरने वाले लाेग आसानी से इनकी चपेट में आ सकते हैं। बलटाना की मेन मार्केट में तो एक ट्रांसफार्मर की वजह से दुकान में आग तक लग चुकी है। इसके बावजूद यह ट्रांसफार्मर उसी जगह लगा हुआ है। पावरकाॅम ने शहर में बिजली लाइनों के लिए पोल्स लगवाते समय इस ओर ध्यान नहीं दिया। ऐसे में बहुत से पोल गलत ढंग से लगे हुए हैं।

कई जगह इन पोल्स की वजह से सड़कों की चौड़ाई भी कम हो गई है। यही हाल चंडीगढ़-अंबाला रोड पर स्लिप रोड की ओर आते हुए देखा जा सकता है। यहां भी बिजली का पोल सड़क पर लगा हुआ है। यहां से काफी ट्रैफिक गुजरता है। वाहन चालक की थोड़ी से लापरवाही बड़े हादसे की वजह बन सकती है। सड़क पर खड़े पोल की वजह से जानलेवा हादसा भी हो सकता है।

पावरकॉम पूरी कोशिश करती है कि किसी भी सड़क के बीच पोल न आए। जो पोल सड़कों के बीच में आ रहे हैं वे पहले से लगे हुए हैं। जीरकपुर में सड़कें तंग हैं जिसकी वजह से पोल लगाने के लिए सड़कों पर पर्याप्त जगह नहीं है।- खुशविंद्र सिंह, एक्सईएन पावरकॉम

